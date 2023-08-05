News

Neighbors angered by Taylor Swift tour, demand ‘Super Bowl-level’ security after ‘earthquake’ music

Taylor Swift continues to rock with ‘The Eras’ Tour. The pop star made the first of a series of six performances last Thursday (03) in Los Angeles, United States. Despite the public success, not everyone was happy with the tour.

Neighbors of the Sophie Stadium, where 70,000 people came to watch the show, complained about the noise lasting until midnight. Voices were heard singing songs like ‘You Belong With Me’ in a video taken by one of the locals.

Singer Taylor Swift – photo: reproduction/Instagram

“It’s right next to our house. How can someone sleep like that?” asked the man in images obtained by TMZ. “People are so loud… you can hear everything.”

Taylor’s shows were attended by many celebrities and required tight security from the police. Famous actresses included Sophia Carson, Mindy Kaling and Madeleine Cline, as well as Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant.

Singer Taylor Swift – Photo: Getty

The performance was also attended by the basketball legend’s daughters and six-year-old Bianca was embraced by the singer.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated that operations to host the tournament included “the same level of security as the 2022 Super Bowl to ensure the safety of the public in the city’s subway system.”

Taylor Swift – Photo: Disclosure

It is not the first time that the Taylor Swift tour, which passes through Brazil in November, “shakes up” the structures of neighborhoods. On July 22 and 23, the artist also played in Seattle, United States, and caused seismic activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale.

According to seismologist Jackie Kaplan-Orbach, the tremors were initiated by the public address system and the public.



