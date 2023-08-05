Nascimento do Lauro, Palmirinha, Shakira… Remember the best moments of the Note e Anote program

You don’t have to be a big fan of morning shows on Brazilian television to know that Ana Maria Braga is very successful. more you, But, those who do not remember, even before leaving rede globoPresenter created history record tv,

At the station Ana Maria Braga commanded the famous note down and writeWhich aired between 1991 and 2005. There, the artist welcomed many celebrities, and of course, she created her own recipes – which have been a staple of her shows for some time now.

The program had several presenters. Jusara Felipe took charge of the attraction from 1991 to 1992; From 1993 to 1999 the program was run by Ana Maria Braga; It was headed by Katia Fonseca from 1999 to 2000; And, finally, Claudette Troiano was there from 2000 to 2005, when it took off airing.

There are several notable moments in the program’s history, such as the fact that it was under note down and write That the famous parrot Lauro Jose was born. mother owl petAna Maria Braga also staged with little Lourinho, who later achieved fame throughout Brazil.

It is noteworthy that Ana María Braga also gave visibility to many people, one of them being the cook Palmirinha – who died in May 2023. Grandma Cook made it very clear all her love and affection for the presenter and for the occasion, Ana Maria. Gave it to him in the morning.

Ana Maria Braga, always in a good mood, put her hand in the dough even more – and the real Lourinho was right there, just adding beats to everything.

outstanding figures of Brazilian television were on note down and writeAs is the case with Leo Lobo, who always had room to talk about some soul-enriching gossip.

The program was so successful that even Shakira took part in it. Very good!

want more? For note down and write It turned into a magazine in mid-2005, when Ana Maria Braga had already left. Who can! Definitely a milestone of Brazilian television!