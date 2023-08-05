Napo baby? not here! See the children of celebrities who didn’t pursue artistic careers. TV and celebrities

1 of 8 daughters of Ana Maria Braga and Leonardo did not follow their parents’ artistic career – photo: reproduction/Instagram The daughters of Ana Maria Braga and Leonardo did not follow their parents’ artistic careers – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

If there’s one topic that’s always on the agenda on the Internet, it’s nepo baby, This expression (which in translation means “children of nepotism”) is used to refer to the children or relatives of artists who take advantage of the privileges of their famous parents to pursue a career in entertainment. Let’s decide.

You nepo baby For example, only singers are not children of other singers. They are heirs to big names who use their parents’ access to enter any other branch of entertainment, be it music, acting, fashion, behind the camera etc.

And if it is common to see the children of celebrities following the same path as their parents, there are also famous heirs who prefer a more discreet life and bet on various professions. Check it out!

2 of 8 Mariana Maffeis, daughter of Ana Maria Braga, with her husband and children – photo: reproduction/Instagram Mariana Maffeis, daughter of Ana Maria Braga, with her husband and children – photo: reproduction/Instagram

Ana Maria Braga is a great journalist and presenter, famous all over Brazil, as we all know. His daughter Mariana Maffeis is the opposite. The girl leads a very simple life in the interior of the country, where she lives with her husband and their three children.

According to Mariana, who is a yoga teacher, the decision to leave large urban centers was both ecological and political. A vegetarian, she chose to live close to where organic food is produced.

3 of 8 Leonardo’s daughter Leandro Costa is now a doctor – photo: reproduction/Instagram Leonardo’s daughter Leandro Costa is now a doctor – photo: reproduction/Instagram

Paired with Leonardo, Leandro’s daughter, Leandra, chose a completely different path from her father, away from the limelight. She earned her bachelor’s degree in medicine in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, and later moved to Rio de Janeiro, where she specialized in dermatology.

4 of 8 Monique Isabella Costa, daughter of Leonardo, works in the field of agricultural science – Photo: reproduction/Instagram Leonardo’s daughter Monique Isabella Costa works in agriculture – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Like Leandro’s daughter, one of Leonardo’s heirs also chose a different profession. Monique pursued a career in agronomy and today actively participates in the business of her father’s luxury estate, Talisma Farms, in Goiás.

Beatriz, Laura and Vinicius Bonner

5 of 8 Fatima Bernardes with her children, Beatriz, Laura and Vinicius – photo: reproduction/Instagram Fatima Bernardes with her children, Beatriz, Laura and Vinicius – photo: reproduction/Instagram

Fatima Bernardes and William Bonner had three children, but none of them wanted to pursue careers in journalism or entertainment.

While Bia Bonner is a designer, her sister Laura majored in psychology. She even went to live in France to pursue her master’s degree. Vinicius, who also spent time in Europe studying, now works in computer engineering.

6 of 8 Valentina Faraz next to her mother, actress Carolina Faraz – Photo: reproduction/Instagram Valentina Faraz next to her mother, actress Carolina Faraz – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

Carolina Ferraz’s daughter Valentina is one such who decided to do something different from her mother. She has been living abroad since the age of 15, when she went to Switzerland for studies. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and international relations at a university in Boston.

Today she defines herself as an entrepreneur. Valentina co-founded the home care brand Simples with her mother. lifestyle,

7 out of 8 Kika Galvao is the daughter of Fabio Jr. Photo: Playback/Instagram Kika Galvao is the daughter of Fabio Jr. Photo: Playback/Instagram

When we think of the children of Fabio Júnior, it is normal that the names of Fuqua and Cleo come to mind, who decided to follow in their father’s footsteps both in music and in acting. However, the artist has several other children, including Kika Galvo, who chose to become a veterinarian.

Kika, whose real name is Krizia, created KR Equinos, an equine rehabilitation clinic specializing in the remedial care of athletic horses.

8 of 8 Isabella is the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise – Photo: Playback/Instagram Isabella is the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise – Photo: Playback/Instagram

The adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Isabella is very intelligent. She works as a hairdresser in London, once had a T-shirt shop and now works as an “auditor” for Scientology, the religion followed by many Hollywood celebrities, including her father.