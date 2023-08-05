Myke Towers’ ‘Lala’ reaches no. on Billboard Global Exclusive 1. We

“Lala” by Myke Towers Sube Del No. 13 to no. 1. US on the Billboard Global Exclusive (closes July 22), becoming the first song by a Puerto Rican artist to top the list.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” stayed at number two for a second week. 1 of the Billboard Global 200, a week after its launch at Summit.

On the other hand, NewZines’ “Super Shy” starts at no. 2 in both lists; Taylor Swift premieres themes from her new album Speak Now (Taylor’s version) in the top 10 of the Global 200; y Gunna’s “Fukumian” peaked at the top of the Global 200.

Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Exclusive. From the US, which began in September 2020, Luminate categorizes songs by transmission activity and sales activity from more than 200 territories around the world, according to the numbers. The Global 200 includes worldwide data and global exclusives. Data for the Americas includes data from regions that do not include the United States.

The classification of the lists is based on a weighted formula that includes subscription with advertising and only official broadcasts at the level of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the last of which reflects full-service digital purchases by music retailers. . Worldwide, sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from the chart calculation.

The song’s profile in reggaeton-driven Spanish has recently increased on TikTok, which led to the song’s release in March. Consult El Primer Global Exclusive. Del Rapero / Cantante Puertoric. But. EE’s 1.EU., three Top 10 spots: “Pareja del Año”, with Sebastian Yatra (which peaked at No. 9 in May 2021); “Bandido”, with Juhn (No. 6 in February 2021); and “Caramel”, with Ozuna and Karol G (number 10 in September 2020).

“Super Shy” by NewZines enters Global Exclusive. US NL no. 2 with 53.8 million streams and 4,000 sales outside the US. The South Korean quintet (formed by Daniel, Herrin, Haney, Hyeon and Minjie) is their third top 10, as well as their first top 10 debut; “Ditto” and “OMG” reached no. 4 and 7, respectively, Enro.

‘Vampire’ written by Olivia Rodrigo is back at number one. 3 a week after debuting on the first post Global Exclusive. The US went 2–4 after Yoasobi was ranked No. 3 for three consecutive weeks. June to 1; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” fell from 3–5 after 13 weeks at number one. 1 since January (tied with Harry Styles’ “As It Was” as the longest on the list).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” leads the Billboard Global 200 for the second year in a row, a week after debuting at number one, with 58.7 million streams (down 32%) and 7,000 downloads sold (down 46%) worldwide. From 7th to 13th July.

Also a global exclusive. In the US, “Super Shy” by Newzines debuted at no. 2 on the Global 200, with 63 million streams and 6,000 sales worldwide. It is his third top 10 single on the Global 200, after “Ditto” and “OMG” peaked at number 8 and 10, respectively.

“Lala” by Myke Towers jumped 106% to number 26-3 on the Global 200, reaching 77.4 million streams worldwide from July 7–13. This is your first top 10 ranking.

Taylor Swift has had three songs in the top 10 of the Global 200, as “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” debuted at no. 4 and enter the number “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)”. 10, along with “Cruel Summer”, which fell to no. Its maximum number is 5. 3. “I Can See You” debuted with 52.9 million streams and 6,000 sales worldwide, while “December” debuted with 38.6 million streams and 3,000 sales worldwide.

“I Can See You” and “December” belong to Swift’s re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)Which has reached no. 1 on the Billboard 200 list of US albums, with the highest sales and equivalent units of any album since her self-titled debut. Midnight From Swift to last year’s finals.

Swift has amassed 17 top 10s on the Global 200 since the survey began in September 2020, only surpassed by Drake’s 28.

In addition, Gunna’s “Fukumien” jumps 12–8 on the Global 200, with 40.8 million streams and 1,000 sales worldwide. The rapper has reached his third top 10 on the list, following Internet Money and Don Tolliver & NAV (No. 4, October 2022) with “Pushin P”, Future & Young Thug (No. 10, February 2022), and “Lemonade”. 2020).

Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Exclusive. US (closes July 22, 2023) will be updated March (July 18) on Billboard.com. For both lists, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the full ranking of 200 titles can be viewed on Billboard’s subscription service, Billboard Pro. You can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on Twitter and Instagram for all the news on the lists.

Luminate, an independent provider of data from the Billboard lists, conducts a detailed review of all data submitted to produce the weekly rankings. Revises and validates Luminate data. In collaboration with Billboard, data deemed questionable or unverified are removed using established criteria, prior to final count of lists and publication.

