Most Viewed Romantic Comedies on Netflix in 2000

Comedies and, especially romantics, were very popular in the 2000s. Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Renée Zellweger, among other badass actresses were just a few of the actresses who passed through the big screen with their big boys at the time, but now and then a little fanciful, love stories.

And even though many people believe that this type of movie is full of clichés, still others choose it because of its exciting plot. That’s it Netflix Together “tell me how many,what is your number?“Original Title), Una film Based on Karen Bosnak’s telenovela premiered in 2011,”20 times from a woman,

it is comedy which consists of Netflix It is being chosen by thousands of people in its catalog and is currently ranked third among the most popular movies on the streaming platform.

The film tells the story of Ellie, a young woman who believes she may have found her soul mate, so she decides to talk to 19 of her former teammates to find the one she wanted to avoid, with the help of her friend Colin. . ,

Chris Evans plays Colin. Credits: Instagram captainsvans.

,tell me how many“was directed by Mark Mylod, who was in charge of directing”menu“, a thriller starring Argentinian actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes.

Anna Faris and Chris Evans star in this romantic and funny film film, Ari Graynor; Dave Annable; Joel McHale; Ed Begley Jr.; Blythe Danner; Heather Burns; Eliza Coupe; Kate Simmes; Tika Sumpter; Jacqueline Doucette; and Chris Pratt, complete the cast.