Most talked about movies on Twitter today: What are they and why are they trending?

With over 300 million users, Twitter It has become one of the favorite social networks of Internet users, who flock to this platform as a means of recording the most commented, relevant or important items at the moment, because of what the entertainment industry also finds here. popularity meter,

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max are aware of Twitter’s influence, here’s why Want to rank your series and movies in trending topics To arouse the interest of more users who can reproduce the presentations and join in the conversation.

In a new digital age it can be easy to get lost amidst so many innovations 65 million tweets written dailyTwitter trends – which always feature the use of popular hashtags – can be a guide on what titles are in fashion.

Here are the most mentioned movies on Twitter on the day:

1. Oppenheimer

Mentions: 16,217

Physicist J. Film about Robert Oppenheimer and his role as the developer of the atomic bomb. Kai Byrd and Martin J. Sherwin’s book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J.J. Based on Robert Oppenheimer.

2. Original

Mentions: 3,123

In a city where the inhabitants of fire, water, land and air live side by side, a passionate young man and a boy who let themselves go with the flow discover something fundamental: how much they have in common.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mentions: 1,887

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore unable to separate his normal life from the enormous risks of being a superhero. The risks take a turn for the worse when he seeks help from Doctor Strange, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

4. Mission: Impossible – Sentencia Mortal Part Uno

Mentions: 768

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team are on their most dangerous mission yet until closing time: to find a new and terrifying weapon that threatens all of humanity, before it falls into the wrong hands. In this texture and with some of the dark forces from Ethan’s past, he begins a deadly career around the world in which he controls the future and destiny of the planet. Faced with a mysterious and omnipotent foe, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can come before his mission, not even the lives of those who matter most. .

5. Black Adam

Mentions: 736

Nearly 5,000 years after being endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods and imprisoned in the same motion, Black Adam has been released from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

6. Sisu

Mentions: 567

In the depths of Lapland’s nature preserve, Atami Korpi is looking for gold, but after bumping into a Nazi patrol, he begins an impressive and hazy search for gold through the destroyed and mined Lapland preserve nature.

7. Mystery in Venice

Mentions: 492

In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, attends a meeting of spiritualists when one of the invited guests is Asesinado, who once more is the Asesino. It’s up to the former detective to find out.

8. Transformers: The Awakening of the Beast

Mentions: 488

When a new threat appears capable of destroying the entire planet, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must unite with a powerful faction called the Maximals. With humanity’s fate in mind, humans will do everything possible to help the Transformers as Noah and Elena engage in the final battle to save Earth.

9. Spider-Man: A New Universe

Mentions: 388

In a parallel universe where Peter Parker died, a high school teen named Miles Morales is the new Spider-Man. However, when mafia leader Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) creates the “Super Collisionator” he brings along an alternate version of Peter Parker who will try to teach Miles how to be a better Spider-Man. But this won’t be the only Spider-Man to enter this universe: 4 alternate versions of Spider-Man will appear and attempt to return to their universe before all realities collapse.

10. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mentions: 357

The fifth installment of the ‘Indiana Jones’ saga.

what is twitter called sms from internet For its messages that allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), it is not the only message to which the success of Blue Bird’s Red is attributed, the bell too. loss trends.

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool And the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, described it as “Development of morning information”Earlier a person was immersed in reading the most important news from time to time or watching the morning news, now the trending blog gives it to Twitter users a view of what was considered important at a given time,

With this first approach, a path was formed that allowed to “discover” a certain topic of interest, not only to see the opinions of others, but also to participate in the conversation.

In reality it is possible to see the trending topic nationally and globally.

Twitter page, follow trends is determined by an algorithm And, by default, are personalized according to the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are popular at a given point in time, not topics that have been popular over a period of time or daily, to help you find the latest trending topics Has been

Trending topics were also converted an amplifier Citizen condemnation in the world, such as the #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter movements.

Batman was one of the most watched movies of 2022. (HBO)

with the presence of various streaming platforms Now there are more number of new series and movies to enjoy each week, and among them, there are some titles managed to stand out more than othersProtecting interactions between Internet users.

According to the list of “El Años en Busquedas” annual summary prepared by Google for 2022, The most commented and sought after film of the year was Thor: Love and ThunderFrom the Marvel universe and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

ranked second on the list black adam, action and adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; The production in which Tom Cruise took part was placed on the third stage, Top Gun: MaverickThis was followed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Encanto.

Las last five places Estuvarian Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

As for the seriesThe two most sought-after titles of the year were HBO productions. ExcitementAfter dragon house, The Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, was positioned on the third Peldano.

In fourth place was the Netflix series, The Watcher, followed by Anna’s invention, In sixth place was the Dahmer series; Then there’s The Boys.

Correa del Sur’s apocalyptic series in eighth place, we are all dead, Cudo the Boys from En El Noveno Escalón; And finally, in position number 10, the successful adaptation of the book for teenagers was placed heart blocker,

