More outdoor cinema coming to Lisbon with “La La Land” and “The Dark Knight” – NiT

Films will be shown in the next few days. One session will take place under the 25 de Abril bridge, the other at Hub Creativo do Beto.

Away from the lights and hustle and bustle of the main streets, Black Cat Cinema shows some of the best films of recent years in unlikely and lesser known locations in the capital. Once again, the new poster for these outdoor sessions doesn’t disappoint, with Damien Chazelle and Christopher Nolan commanding Lisbon’s cinematic nights. “La La Land” and “Dark Knight” are the titles chosen for August 2 and 20.

The first event is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Hub Creativo do Beto, a former Portuguese military base that is now an innovation center for companies. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a pianist, who try to juggle a love affair with their careers in downtown Los Angeles. Winner of six Academy Awards, this 2016 musical is one of the most influential and successful of its kind in recent years.

“The Dark Knight” is shown 18 days later, at the same time, at Escala 25, an outdoor climbing center just below the 25 de Abril Bridge. In this dystopian work, Batman (played by Christian Bale) tries his best to maintain order in Gotham after the appearance of the Joker (played by Heath Ledger), a chaotic villain who seeks to complicate the Dark Knight’s life while throwing Is. Chaos all over the city. Written by Christopher and brother Jonathan Nolan, it premiered in 2008 and has since become an iconic title.

However, the programming doesn’t stop there. “Fargo,” by the Coen brothers, is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at Arroz Estudios in Lisbon. “Beauty and the Beast”, Disney’s animated film, will come to Escala 25 on August 6. “The Social Network” is the chosen title for the night of August 8, also at Arroz Estudios. On the 9th, Hub Creativo do Beato will once again host Black Cat Cinema with “Grease”. Concerts for “Blade Runner” and “Catch Me If You Can” will take place at Escala 25 and Arroz Estudios on August 13 and 15, respectively. “Return to Seoul” (Arroz Estudios), “Roma” (Beto’s Creative Hub) and “The French Dispatch” (Escala 25) are the films selected for August 22, 23 and 27. Finally, at the end of the month, on August 29 and 30, the selected artists are “The Shining” (Arroz Estudios) and “Call Me by Your Name” (Hub Creativo do Beto).

All sessions start at 9 pm. If you wish to book your tickets, simply visit the Black Cat Cinema website. Doors open at 7:30 pm and close at 11:30 pm. Each ticket costs €9.54 including tax. There are no assigned seats.



