Ministry of Health issues alert on cases of leprosy in Mexico

The hands of an old man with leprosy.

Leprosy has not disappeared from Mexico. The Ministry of Health has registered 300 cases of this infectious disease, which are common in most of the territory, only in four states – Chiapas, Sonora, Baja California and Tlaxcala – there are no data on the victims. The high incidence in 12 municipalities of the country alerted the government, which put these settlements under epidemiological surveillance. Other countries, such as the United States, are also reporting an increase in leprosy cases, especially in the state of Florida.

The most affected areas are Tuscaquesco, San Sebastian del Oeste and San Cristobal de la Barranca in the state of Jalisco; Nocupetaro and Nuevo Ureco in Michoacán; Tlaltizapan in Morelos; Flashing in Nuevo Leon; El Espinal, Santiago Niltepec and San Miguel Chimalapa in Oaxaca; Choix in Sinaloa and Tunkas in Yucatan. The Ministry of Health has named them “priority municipalities for leprosy” because they have a prevalence of over one case per 10,000 inhabitants. Most cases in Mexico are multibacillary, meaning that a patient has six or more skin lesions.

Progress in the fight against leprosy in Mexico has been dramatic. In just 30 years, it has grown from over 17,000 cases in 1992 to 618 cases at the end of last year. Control measures for the disease were developed as part of a strategy to eliminate leprosy as a public health problem. For this, it is necessary, according to the Ministry of Health, to interrupt the chain of transmission. Dermatological conferences will be held to find these contacts. In 2022, the total number of household contacts under surveillance was 3,381, but only 64% were ultimately verified. What the secretariat recognized as “an area of ​​opportunity to increase activity in this population that is vulnerable to the disease, and thus be able to timely diagnosis and treatment.”

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium known as Hansen’s bacillus. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the bacillus reproduces very slowly, and the average incubation period before symptoms appear is five years. The initial signs are patches or nodules on the skin, which end in lesions and loss of sensation. Other symptoms are muscle weakness and tingling in the arms and legs. “When cases are not treated at the first sign, the disease can cause progressive and irreversible consequences, including deformities and mutilations, reduced limb mobility, and even blindness,” says PAHO.

Your treatment in Mexico and the entire region is free. PAHO and WHO (World Health Organization) annually donate polychemotherapeutic drugs for the treatment of leprosy patients. According to the Ministry of Health, 69% of patients complete treatment. “Leprosy is not highly contagious and is spread through close and frequent contact with untreated infected people. It is curable, and the treatment given significantly reduces the chances of disability,” explains PAHO, which also warns of the stigmatization of people with this disease, which makes diagnosis difficult. In 2018, 30,000 new cases of leprosy were identified in America, almost 1,800 of them were children, and more than 2,300 had visible deformities due to the disease.

For the director of Mycobacterioris at the Ministry of Health, Fatima Luna, and the leprosy eradication program specialist Patricia Guadarrama in Mexico, there is a lack of timely diagnosis, especially in patients who already have first and second degree disabilities, and in children under 15 years of age. There is also more leeway when reviewing contacts. This has led, the doctors explain, to the fact that although the number of patients has decreased, “the chain of transmission of the disease is not interrupted at a faster rate” and the number of cases remains stable.

Experts explain that “great efforts from all involved, political will and strengthening of staff skills” are required, in order to improve diagnosis and treatment, identify “leprogenic zones with effective search for cases”: “Actions that will contribute to changing the behavior of the disease in Mexico” . Leprosy is one of the oldest diseases in the world and, despite being cured for 40 years, it has become one of the most neglected. In 2021, as a side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO recorded a 10% increase in cases worldwide.

