Michelle Yeoh marries Jean Todt after 19 years of engagement

Michelle YeohWho deserved the Oscar Award for Best Actress for this film « Everything in all parts of the world“, recently Has recently married Jean Todt.

after a few decades that the French businessman had proposed marriage, Diiron L «C, Asepto» at a ceremony in Switzerland.

On Instagram, The actress shared pictures of the meeting between herself and her partner In which he expressed: ”It’s been 19 years and yes, we are married, thanks to our families who have loved us all these years. we love you and there’s more to come,

I wore Michelle Yeoh’s wedding dress

for civil marriage, michelle lucio a long dresswith a satin blouse on the top Una falda con olanes y plumas al rededor.

after civil marriage, A change of look for the celebration where she wore a colour-fitting outfit nudewith graceful silhouette Un corse con un escote en «v,

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt’s love story

Michelle and Jeanne met in Shanghai 19 years agoAnd on July 26, 2004, only a month after their engagement, they got engaged. Of course, both were very fond of cars. Jean Todt was the former CEO From the Ferrari team in Formula 1.

Due to the busy schedule of both And their long distance relationship, the first phases of the relationship were ups and downs; however, Now both are happily married and together.

Definitely it’s never too late to get marriedNow is no time or age to appreciate the love and union between two people.

