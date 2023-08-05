MIAMI A LEBO artist who worked with Ferrari, Norwegian Cruise Line, Google, Redbull and designer Ralph Pucci died on Tuesday, his brother said. He was 50 years old.

Le Batard’s older brother, former ESPN host and Miami Herald sportswriter Dan Le Batard, announced during “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugoc” that David “LEBO” Le Batard had died at 2:00 AM.

“I have been mourning for a year now because he was diagnosed a year ago,” Le Batard said. “He’s been steadily deteriorating ever since and it’s been terribly hard to watch the poison eat him up from the inside and one of the biggest spirits I’ve ever seen get devoured by the disease.”

David Le Batard was born on November 19, 1972 in New York. She moved to Broward County when she was 13, regularly visiting her Cuban grandparents in Miami’s Little Havana. He was a prep student at Chaminad Madonna College in Hollywood and Florida International University.

LEBEAU was a self-proclaimed “innovator of postmodern cartoon expressionism”. The Cuban-American artist took pride in working as a graffiti writer who turned into a lucrative job at his Wynwood showroom in Miami and a studio in Miami Beach.

“I work for myself. I own my own company. I hate that term “sold out”. There is no betrayal,” the artist told the Miami New Times in 2016 about graffiti writers who criticized his business savvy.

The LEBO mural on the wall of the historic Roosevelt Theater has been welcoming tourists to Miami Beach on Arthur Godfrey Street for years. He sold it on T-shirts and prints. His owls and cats have been featured in colorful murals, paintings and sculptures, and he has described his work as “a world in which mythology, history, metaphysics and enlightenment merge”.

At the Port of Miami, LEBO decorated the Norwegian Cruise Line’s The Getaway with a seascape featuring a mermaid and three soaring pelicans.

His list of collaborations also includes Coca-Cola, Vitamin Water, Harley Davidson, Audi, Microsoft, Lululemon, Adidas, American Airlines, Gibson Guitars, Universal Music, Gloria Estefan, Miami Heat and Bacardi.

The Miami Heat issued a statement: “We are saddened by the news of the passing of Miami street artist David Le Batard. Our deepest condolences to the Le Batard family, who mourn their loss. RIP Lebo.

Norwegian Cruise Line released a statement: “Today we honor our friend and artist David “LEBO” Le Batard, hull artist of the Norwegian Getaway. Thank you for sharing your light with the Miami community and with the world. We are honored to share your art and cultural heritage as the Norwegian Getaway travels around the world.”