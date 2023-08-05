“Mental health should not be a taboo in society”

Telecinco.es 08/01/2023 17:11

The actress spoke to us about her experience on the show and shared her opinion on the importance of talking about mental health.

New episode Telesinco hit the screens this week with a splendid cast: Blanca Portillo, Marta Hazas, Francesc Orella, Alba Planas, among others. And the format was not long in coming because of its theme, so typical these days: mental health, relationships, connections and their difficulties.

In Spain, which little by little begins to speak more about the importance psychology and work to take care of mental health When it comes to physical health, this series is as relevant as ever.

As one of his heroes points out, Martha Khazasin dialogue with Telecinco.es: “It should not be a taboo for society” said in this interview.

The actress, best known for her roles in The Velvet Collection and Friends to Death, plays Sarah, a woman who comes to group therapy with a respected psychologist played by Blanca Portillo after her husband’s death. There he will seek help to meet in a duel and find something else…

“I am very pleased with the work we have done“, he told us. Click play to see his full testimony.

