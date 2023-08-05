Mental health and recreation

Disconnection from the work environment allows workers Reboot your mind and learn to distinguish between professional and personal time . Which does not happen if we are constantly connected to the office on holidays. And the data don’t deceive us: The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that 12,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 work days are lost due to work-related anxiety or depression, which has an impact on the global economy of almost 16,000,000,000,000,000 US dollars.

Companies cannot allow this to happen, not only for reasons of ethics and empathy for employees, but also for safety reasons. also for pure efficiency : a tired or burnt-out employee will return from vacation not with charged batteries, but with even more discharged ones, which will undoubtedly affect his performance, motivation and personal relationships at work in September, and even a possible sick leave due to stress or burnout syndrome.

Winter and summer

The working day is limited by their schedule and regulated by the relevant provisions to guarantee both adequate rest and the mental health of the staff. In particular, in Spain the Digital Rights Law recognizes right to digital turn off employee when not working, and in article 88.3 LOPD GDD (Organic Data Protection and Digital Rights Guarantee Act), the employer is required to “develop an internal policy directed at employees, (…) in which they will determine the conditions for exercising the right to disconnect, and actions to educate and raise awareness among staff about the prudent use of technological tools to avoid the risk of computer fatigue.”

And not only law, but also practice: various empirical studies have shown positive effect on well-being, both in the personal sphere and in the sphere of work (productivity) of employees of a shortened working day five to four days a week. If this is the case, and there are tangible benefits to be seen during the work week, then how not to promote annual holidays when the shutdown and this “reset” is even deeper and more profitable?

This also follows from Toolkit for integrating mental health into the company Prepared by the Health and Sustainability Action Group, led by Forética and made up of 28 major companies in our country. The key takeaway from this paper, which we at Affor Health helped develop, is that integrating mental health into companies is fundamental to advancing psychosocial risk prevention in companies, and they are strongly encouraged to take it one step further. by integrating useful and tangible tools into your business strategy to ensure the mental health of the workforce in the Labor scene.

Thus, this is one of the most important pillars of an ESG or CSR strategy: employee welfare. Of course, each company is unique and specific approaches may vary depending on your needs and available resources. In any case, prioritizing mental health should be seen as a long-term investment that benefits both employees and the organization, including the right to disconnect daily and, of course, during vacation periods.

Concern for the well-being of the employee directly affects better performance, positive brand image, talent retention and regulatory compliance. In addition, it contributes to the well-being of society, the environment and society as a whole.

Shutdown Tips

The idea of ​​disconnection must come from both the company and the employee, and both must set limits on intrusion in free time. If, as we have said, companies must establish policies and tools that respect the people who make up their team, employees can also do a lot to ensure that they rest.