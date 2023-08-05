Members of the Board of Directors of CONASA signed an agreement on the implementation of the Ten-Year Health Plan for 2022-2031 – Ministry of Health

With the unanimous approval of the board of the National Board of Health (Conasa), an interagency agreement was signed this afternoon, August 4, 2023, to implement the Ten Year Health Plan (PDS) 2022-2031.

During an extraordinary meeting of CONASA, chaired by Minister of Health José Ruales, the goals, strategies, actions, expected results and impact of each of the five PDS goals were presented.

“The development of the 10 Year Health Plan was supported by various sectors: WHO, CONASA, academia; unions and other public figures. This is a national government proposal that contains strategies, actions and goals to strengthen the national health system in Ecuador,” said Minister Ruales.

Jorge Alban, Executive Director of CONASA, said that the national health institutions that make up the Council were actively involved in the development of the CAP and were called upon to implement and implement it in order to guarantee the right to health.

In this sense, the Board of Directors of CONASA, within its powers and institutional competence, has confirmed its commitment so that it can be fulfilled in the medium and long term. Similarly, they recognize the Ten Year Health Plan as a public health policy of national interest for the next 10 years.

The development of the 10 Year Health Plan 2022-2031 is the result of a collaborative and inclusive process in which various sectors shared their input through technical roundtables,” said Ruales. The goals are health equity, health promotion, health prevention, timely and quality care, and an integrated and efficient health system.

The National Board of Health is a public organization established by law, the main purpose of which is to promote the construction of a national health system that is ethical, transparent, honest and fair, to encourage participation in public life and the realization of the rights to health.

#OurWorkIn Progress