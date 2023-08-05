Meet the Prime Video Series Nominated for Emmy 2023

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the store if you make a purchase.

The main award of the TV industry in the United States Amy 2023 The list of candidates was released on the last day, July 12. Competing in 27 categories including Best Drama Series, succession The nomination for this edition of the event was the champion.

With three fewer enrollments, last of us appears right behind, then white lotuswith 23, and ted lassoWith 21. The award ceremony, which was scheduled for September 18 but was postponed due to the Hollywood writers’ strike, also has productions shown on Amazon Prime Video in contention.

One of the attractions available to Prime Video subscribers and attendees of the 75th edition of the traditional award is the wonderful mrs maisel, Platform users also have access to titles such as Daisy Jones and the Six it is clusterAlso competing for prizes.

check below Amazon Streaming Series Nominated For Emmy 2023,

the wonderful mrs maisel

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel.Source: Amazon Prime Video/Disclosure

It is also known by its Portuguese name the wonderful mrs maiselThe production follows the story of a devoted housewife in the 1950s who decides to turn her life around. Defying the conventions of the time, he decided to pursue stand-up comedy.

starring actress Rachel BrosnahanThe series has five seasons, all available on Prime Video. Other famous names in the cast are actresses Marin Hinkle and Alex Borstein and actor Tony Shalhoub.

this year, the wonderful mrs maisel It received nominations in categories such as Best Comedy Series and Best Direction in a Comedy Series. Other awards associated with the title are Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series (Brosnahan), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Borstein), and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Luke Kirby).

daisy jones and the six

Daisy Jones and The Six.Source: Amazon Prime Video/Disclosure

Based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reed, the miniseries is about a fictional rock band called The Six, led by singer Daisy Jones. Following the documentary style, the production traces the rise and fall of the group during the 1970s.

Actress Riley Keough is the singer’s interpreter, and main names include Sam Claffin in films such as it just happens it is how i was before youand Camila Morrone (death wish, Suki Waterhouse and Timothy Olyphant are also part of the cast.

At the 2023 Emmys, daisy jones and the six Nominated for Best Limited Series or Anthology, Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie. Riley Keough and Camila Morrone represent the production in the last two brawls.

cluster

cluster.Source: Amazon Prime Video/Disclosure

with the Portuguese title of clusterChain cluster Follows a young Dre falling in love with a pop star inspired by the singer Beyoncé. The leader of the fan club that headlines the production, the girl becomes increasingly obsessed with the artist, beginning to mix feelings of adoration and violence.

In addition to the participation of the singer in the series, actress Dominique Fishbach is in the lead role. billie eilish, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is also in the story, while former US President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama is one of the screenwriters.

cluster Competes for Emmy 2023 in the categories of Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Telefilm and Best Screenplay in a Limited Series, Anthology or Telefilm with Dominique Fishbach.

