Meet the Brazilian who accidentally ended up in the movie ‘Barbie’



Photo: Disclosure/Tana Haines/Modern Popcorn

Brazilian model Tina Haines is one of the Barbies in the film, starring Margot Robbie, which has already grossed over US$800 million worldwide. But its inclusion in the blockbuster was completely unintentional. The only Brazilian in the cast, she became confused and thought she was doing a photo shoot for ‘Barbie’, and when she arrived at the studio she learned it was a movie.

Tina said the confusion occurred because she was invited to “The Barbie Project” by email without receiving further details. “I imagined it would be more than a model thing, I really had no idea. It was my first job after three months. I asked the agency what preparation I would need and they told me they would give me information. when I got there. I prepared myself mentally, dressed up. And I was gorgeous. The audition was done at Warner Brothers, so I knew it was a big deal and it’s usually a movie “, Tina told Marie Claire.

Selection Process

The selection process was led by the film’s director, Greta Gerving herself. “I was in shock because I love her work. I think she’s such an incredible person. It even made me a little worried. She wanted us to be comfortable. She wanted us to have perfect posture.” Be as we are, she told it before entering our room”, Tina said.

The actress also highlighted Gerving’s approach during the test: “Greta wasn’t just going up close to each one to listen to the conversation, she wanted to see how we got on, how we talked. I did half the test in English and half in Portuguese.” I did. It was so smooth and natural that I didn’t even feel like I was acting. I really was who I am. I noticed she was looking at us a lot and I realized we were speaking another language. It was the one thing that set us apart.”

collaborating with artists

Tina also talked about her relationship with Margot Robbie and the other actors in the film. “Margot Robbie was always very professional. She was always very polite. It was a very respectful relationship”.

He even said that he was shocked when he saw who else was in the film. “The actors of the film were not yet announced and I acted with many people that I did not even imagine. In my first days of recording, I met some of the cast of ‘Sex Education’ series, Emma Mackay, Nkuti Starred with Gatva and Connor. Swindells. It was not in the media,” he revealed.

Tana has appeared as an extra in other well-known films including ‘Miss Revolution’ (2020), ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Saga of Sigrit and the Liars’ (2020) and ‘Jurassic World Domain’ (2022) ‘ brings. This is the biggest attraction ever.