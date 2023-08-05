Medical reform is still in the waiting room | Government | Economy

Since even before Peter came to the presidency, a large-scale modification of the Colombian healthcare system was already planned in his government plan.

Various actors were waiting for the start of the mandate, taking into account that at that time the already former Minister of Health Carolina Korcio was talking about a document to be presented to the Congress, with the reform of one by one of the fundamental rights. Colombians, health.

This was one of the events that in a year marked the government of President Peter in this matter.

Despite the situations and dissatisfaction around this bill, in Februaryarticles were submitted to Congress, whose primary concern was primary care and prevention.

It should be noted that the reform was not approved in all instances, but in May it passed House Seventh Committee and they gave him the green light on one of his first steps. Subsequently, the plenary debate will take place in the House of Representatives and then move to the Senate, again in committee and in plenary session.

It’s worth remembering that this article has been subject to various criticisms for the way it was raised. Initially, from the government and in its construction, what was considered a reform was not socialized.

Similarly, the EPS “denounced” that they were not taken into account and that their powers were going to be stripped.

For this reason, the former Minister of Health and director of Así Vamos en Salud, Augusto Galan, said that “The project as it is, with everything that’s been added and the way it’s been handled, makes it awkward.”

He added in the report that this requires additional funding to meet expectations.

