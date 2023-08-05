Maxi Lopez spoke about his conversation with Wanda about his illness: “It’s not normal.”

Thursday, August 3, 2023



former football player maxi lopezleft the country after traveling urgently after the news of illness Wanda Nara and before boarding his flight, he gave an interview to Socios del Espectáculo, in which he spoke about the blonde’s health and marital status.

“As soon as I found out, the next day I took a ticket and went to be with my boys and talk to them. These are too personal things, and if there is a person who has to speak, then this is the person involved in it. suffered the most because of my children, because in such a situation I like to be around, ”he said on mobile phones at the scene.

As for his eldest son Valentino, Maxi assured that he wants to be in Argentina and is very focused on continuing to play for River. “He’s very happy with River and that makes me happy,” he said of the matter.

And with regard to Mauro, Icardi assured that he continues, having nothing to do with him. “She called me, told me about the situation, and I made myself available, I got on the first flight and arrived,” he said of the moment he received the news. “This is not an easy and not normal situation,” he explained.

“The first thing that came to mind was my boys, so I got on the first flight and was there and I spent the time I should have been and tried to help wherever I could,” he concluded before the trip.

So far, Wanda has not referred to a specific diagnosis that she received regarding her health, although it was known that if she began treatment, she would do so in Argentina.