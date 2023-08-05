Mauro Icardi’s reaction after Wanda Nara confirmed her illness

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi

“I’ll die and they won’t tell me”thought Wanda Nara and gave it to her husband Mauro Icardi, seeing the reaction of the professionals who cared for her while exhaustive research was done after some routine tests gave alarming values ​​that prompted her to visit a specialized center. “At first the nurses came in tears and hugged me”said businesswoman Angel de Brito when she confirmed she was ill and began treatment at fundaleuhospitalization and research center for blood diseases.

driver Chef He is in Istanbul, where he went on Friday morning after receiving the final diagnosis. A biopsy was taken, the result of which took 12 days, during which the doctors decided to wait until they saw the result so they could tell her what steps to take and what treatment she should have. And it has already started verbally. “It is with medication and very slow”Wanda explained to the driver THEIR and added that he would travel to Argentina from time to time.

On the one hand, for examinations by the attending physician, and on the other hand, for visiting the eldest son, valentine, who stayed to live in Buenos Aires, as he plays in the Lower River. The other four –Constantine, Benedict, Francesca and Isabella– In the meantime, they went to Turkey with her and will resume their studies and activities in this country.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi at a reception with Galatasaray fans (@GalatasaraySK)

“I panicked because I didn’t know what was happening to me. Because of the guys… everything comes to your mind. He made all the babies cry while everyone was talking in the media. My family is broken” he said of the days he lived in uncertainty as he waited for the final results. And I add:Mauro wanted to leave the raceZaira returned from vacation, her mother was lying on the floor. I felt everything was falling apart and I became strong. And let everyone feel that it was good, but everything fell apart“.

After his statements were made public through Angel de Brito, Wanda Nara He didn’t talk about it anymore. “I’m fine, shocked, assimilating. And when I can understand, maybe I can say this publicly, ”he told a journalist about this.

The one who decided to hold a public demonstration was her husband, who still did not mention his wife’s health. The football player posted a photo of Wanda Nara in the reception of the fans of the Galatasaray club, in which she folds the shape of a heart with her hands and smiles, enjoying a gift from her husband.

“My Eternal Love”Mauro Icardi wrote on his Instagram account – the social network on which he has nearly 11 million followers – along with the same emoji that his wife drew on the image. Also, he mentioned her official account and added a bigger pink heart.

Dedication to Mauro Icardi Vande Nara

Keep reading:

Angel de Brito said that Wanda Nara has confirmed her illness

Lies and truth about the relationship between Wanda Nara and L-Gante

Wanda Nara showed her home and how her days are spent in Istanbul with her children and Mauro Icardi.