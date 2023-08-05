Matt Damon remembers kissing Scarlett Johansson and the awkward behind-the-scenes situation of the film

In 2011, Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson starred together in the buddy comedy We Bought a Zoo, but the story behind the scenes wasn’t quite as sweet as the one told on screen, at least that’s what the Oscar-winning actor remembers. During Oppenheimer’s outreach, in which he serves as a military man involved in the Manhattan Project, Matt Damon Joked that actually kissing the Black Widow actress was “like hell”.

This is because the recording of the kissing scene took place just after lunch. The actor said in an interview with LADbible, “We took some footage and it was really cool. So we went to lunch thinking it was over.” As you might have guessed, there was a change of plans and the acting pair – who had great on-screen chemistry – had to re-shoot the scene.



Photo: I love cinema

“She ate an onion sandwich for lunch. When she came[back to the set]Cameron Crowe (director) had the camera ready to shoot the close-up kissing scene. She was like, ‘Oh shit. I literally just had an onion sandwich. I thought I was done,” Damon recalls.

By the way, the star did not miss the opportunity to make fun of his colleague. He said, “I was making fun of onion breath the whole time… that I (…) didn’t even realize hell.”

