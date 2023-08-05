Mary Mendes received a declaration of love, who was it?

The host is the only woman representing the La Red format. | Photo: YouTube: @caracoltv

Mary Mendes, in addition to her presence on national television, is also very active on her social networks, where she shares a lot of content regarding her personal life, her healthy lifestyle, her work and other topics, which has allowed many of his followers to get to know her a little more and even steal her beauty.

A few days ago, the host mentioned that she was leaving the program. The story begins when the host surprised viewers on July 1 with a piece of news she shared on a gossip show that confused many, even her co-stars didn’t know what to say.

The news took the viewers and her teammates by surprise, however, the presenter clarified that this is not a farewell, but see you soon, as we will not see her on the program for quite a while.

The host of “La Red” from Caracol Televisión returned a few days ago, and when it happened, she was very surprised by the gentle words of one of the members of “El Desafío”.

McArthur Bueno, former member “Challenge Box” He sent a message to Mary Mendes and expressed his complete admiration not only for her performance as a host, but also for her beauty, prompting a flurry of comments on social media.

Douglas McArthur Bueno sends compliments to Mary Mendes | Photo: @douglasmaccarturbueno

“I’m making this video to welcome you to the program, I’m McArthur Bueno, former member”Challenge box‘. I really admire you and we are very happy that you are back on the show, in fact, I only watch it for you. You are a beautiful woman, too talented and purposeful. You drive me crazy every day. I hope you are doing well, I hope to meet you one day and if you get a resume, I will be the first to send them,” McArthur said.

As expected, the presenter did not hesitate to react sharply to the message of the former El Desafio member: “Have you had the opportunity to see me in person? That is the question. If you ever saw me in the flesh, your opinion would change radically. Despite this, I have a special affection for you.

The athlete’s emotional message to the host left netizens in a state of amazement, which resulted in comments that flooded social networks. McArthur’s near-amorous confession to Mary caused an unexpected stir, catching many by surprise and sparking a flood of reactions and speculation online.

A few days ago, the presenter clarified that she was single because a man with whom she really feels comfortable did not come: “I am a single woman, 1000% single.” It should be noted that she was married to Santiago Iregui and said that they had a good friendship.