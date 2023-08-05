Marvel finally has a post-credits scene for Avengers: Endgame after 4 years

Avengers: Ultimatum finally conquers Marvel Studios’ post-credits scene after 4 years — learn more.

reproduction/disclosure

share:

Fernando Pimenta



avengers: endgame It’s arguably the biggest event in Marvel Studios history, and since 2019 no other film has even come close to reaching similar box office numbers.

The film is hailed by fans as one of the best ever, a worthy conclusion to the Infinity Saga and an emotional farewell to several Avengers such as Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow.

But interestingly, the 2019 film does not have a post-credits scene, which is a feature of Marvel movies. The studio actually considered this film to be the end of a 23-film arc, and did not want to indicate future consequences.

Well, the events we’ve been following in Marvel’s Phase 5 confirm that this is indeed what happened shortly after the fight against Thanos, while the Avengers buried Tony Stark.

events of secret attack, a new Disney+ series, retrospectively tells what happened on the battlefield following Thanos’ defeat. It is revealed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sent a squadron of Skrulls to collect DNA left behind by injured Avengers, even collecting Captain Marvel’s blood.

In any other Marvel movie, this would have been the production’s post-credits scene, but as the film marked the end of a saga, it made sense for Marvel to wait those 4 years to reveal the results of the finale. . War. In Ultimatum,

This scene probably wasn’t planned at the time, but it was a moment that would have worked perfectly as a post-credits scene. avengers: endgame If only Marvel Studios was determined to deliver a preview of what was to come.

learned all from secret attack Indications that the series could have received a better response had it been released closer to the premiere Ultimatum, Which is why the Avengers’ DNA twist looks like a lost post-credits scene from the movie.

What did you think? keep following legacy of miracles so you don’t miss any news!