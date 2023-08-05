Marvel fans are furious over death in the MCU

The Secret Invasion series that releases weekly on Disney+ continues to be the talk of the town on social media. The production’s third chapter, now available in the streaming catalog, angered many Marvel fans with a surprise death. Some of the reactions on Twitter said, “Kevin Feige, you pay me!”

The synopsis of Secret Invasion reads, “A faction of Skrulls – aliens with the ability to shape-shift – infiltrate every aspect of life on Earth.”

Samuel L. Led by Jackson, Nick Fury, the cast of Secret Invasion also includes Don Cheadle (War Machine), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) – in addition to Olivia Colman (The Crown), in the MCU Emilia Clarke ( Game of Thrones), Carmen Ejogo (True Detective) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barbie).

Below we reveal who dies (and how they die) in the third episode of Secret Invasion; Check it out – and beware of spoilers! (via ScreenRant)

Emilia Clarke Barely Arrived and Died Already in the MCU

“Betrayed,” the third episode of Secret Invasion, released this Wednesday (5) on Disney+, is marked by the shocking death of Talos’ daughter Zia.

For those who don’t know, let me tell them that this character is played by Emilia Clarke of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen.

Promotional material for the series indicated that Jia would have a very prominent role in the production. Therefore, many fans were taken by surprise by the character’s death in the third chapter.

“I can’t believe they did this to her! They didn’t kill Gia, that’s a lie! I’m pretty sure the character that died is another Skrull,” one fan commented on Twitter.

Due to Giah’s death, Grevik joined the villainous list of Kingsley Ben-Adir’s most hated characters in the MCU.

“I didn’t wake up today to watch Emilia Clarke die again! Grevik, you pay me,” said another viewer on the social network.

After the death of Maria Hill, which occurs in the first episode of Secret Invasion, Jiya’s murder made an even stronger impact on Marvel fans. The writers of the series seem to be thirsty for blood!

“What’s wrong with Secret Invasion writers? They are killing off all the characters,” asked another fan on Twitter.

Finally, we should remember that there’s still the possibility that Emilia Clarke’s character didn’t actually die. As Secret Invasion fans are well aware, Geah is a Skrull, and as such, has the ability to shape-shift.

In that sense, the Gaia who died may actually have been another Skrull who, for some reason, assumed the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character. In the Secret Invasion trailers, Giah appears in several scenes that have not yet been shown in the first 3 chapters.

At least for now, it remains to be seen whether the character’s departure is permanent. The final episode of Secret Invasion will air on 26 July.