Maria Patiño and her struggle with her serious illness: to be honest and tell what people did not know

Maria Patiño is one of the most famous gossip commentators in our country. The co-creator and presenter has spent more than 30 years occupying television commercials on various national channels, talking about the lives of famous Spaniards. However, its beginning was not in this format.

The journalist participated in more than 14 television programs, but she started on the radio. Patiño began his career at Canal Sur in both television and radio. From there, the journalist moved to Antena 3, where she was able to make her debut in the Sabor a Verano program presented by Ines Ballester. This space gave him the opportunity to participate in the stellar program of the time, Sabor a ti, to work with Ana Rosa Quintana.

Now, currently, in addition to representing and collaborating on Sálvame, the socialite is presenting the Socialité space on Telecinco.

socialite In a few months, he managed to become one of the standards of the heart press in our country. Salvame’s weekend break (which does not air on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon) prompted Mediaset to order a different format for La Fábrica de la Tele that could maintain audience interest and that, after changing Viva la Vida, would allow the network to fill the only timeslot that does not there was this type of content during the main broadcast hours with heart themes. that’s how he was born socialite. A program that causes controversy after controversy.

But there were also some successes. And this is indisputable, and even the presenter of the format is grateful for this.

Socialité has been on the air since 2017. This is a program by Maria Patiño that discusses the lives of celebrities and TV presenters.

Maria Patiño sincere

Tertullian participated in a podcast with Carlota Corredera in which she spoke about many things about her life, including her difficult struggle with the disease. Patiño admitted that he suffered from bulimia and caused himself to vomit.