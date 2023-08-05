Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Didn’t Sign Up for Barbie 2

sources consulted hollywood reporter indicate that Warner Bros. pictures Barbie’s contracts did not include a sequel, which is rare in the industry.

That is, members of the main cast and creative team will need to negotiate new deals.

margot robbiefor example, gave life to the iconic doll of Mattel and received manufacturer credit through the brand LuckyChapBut is not contractually bound to the franchisee going forward.

Ryan GoslingKane’s interpreter does not have a deal for a sequel. In this specific case, it is in line with the actor’s career outlook, which is called “one more done” (“Just one more done it”), as well as the hassle of being tied to a major studio.

Finally, director and co-writer greta gerwig Have not signed any other commitment. The website says that Warner Bros. Pictures also tried to put him in charge of a second film, but the filmmaker’s representative “Clever decision postponed until Barbie debuts”,

Considering that the global box office is on the verge of reaching $1 billion, this could prove to be one of the smartest moves of the year.

when there is an attack Writers Guild of America it is SAG-AFTRA If they close, everything indicates that those involved will demand “a lot of zeroes” in their checks to return to Barbieland.

In the magical world of Barbies, Barbieland, a doll begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being expelled, she goes on an adventure in the real world, where she learns that beauty lies within everyone.

margot robbie (The Suicide Squad) and Ryan Gosling (Occult Agent) are the main versions of Barbie and Ken.

Other than them have also been confirmed will Ferrell (The Other Guys) as CEO MattelSimu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim Against the World), Emma McKay (Death on the Nile), Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse), nakuti gatwa (sex education), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters) and others.

greta gerwignominated for an Oscar for lovely ladies, confirms the direction of optimization. In addition to writing screenplays with her husband and a film producer Noah Baumbach (Story of a marriage).