Madonna recorded with Katy Perry and was photographed walking in New York before being hospitalized

a few hours ago hospitalization with severe bacterial infection, mother of jesus i was in the studio with the singer katy perry According to the website, a new song is being recorded mirror, A person close to the Queen of Pop told the vehicle, “Madonna has been a fan of Katy’s for a long time and they’ve worked together before, but they’ve never been able to release anything.”

The source said: “Obviously everything has been put on hold now, but the fact that she was in the studio just hours before Katy was taken into intensive care shows that despite feeling unwell she is going to carry on.” How determined was it to be for.” Publication.

Madonna was photographed wearing sportswear while hanging out with friends in New York in the United States, a day before she was hospitalized last Saturday, the 24th. The singer visited an exhibition Karl Lagerfeld At the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

The pictures were published by the British newspaper daily Mail This Friday, the 30th, and began circulating on social networks.

Madonna was found unconscious on Saturday and was taken to the hospital. At the hospital, she spent several days in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to the singer’s manager. Guy Oseary, His daughter was also with him the whole time. lourdes leon26 years old.

Last Thursday, the 29th, the 64-year-old artist discharged and went home. Children rocco richieof 22, and david bandafrom 17, returned to mom’s apartmentin New York, to accompany him.

Continues after advertisement

Following the announcement that Madonna had been released from the hospital, the actress debi mazarA close friend of the artist made a publication Instagram talking about this friday Singer’s health status, According to him, Madonna is “recovering”.

Debbie shared a throwback picture of the two when they were together and wished the best for her friend. “Okay sister. Relax and restore yourself. (You are) the strongest girl I know”, wrote the actress, who also sent a message to her fans confirming that the singer is at home.

A queen of pop will perform Travel Madonna: The Celebration Tour From July 15, it will pass through 35 more cities. The first performances were scheduled to take place in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston.

Madonna’s team is yet to reveal the new dates. There are no predictions for performances in Brazil.

Continues after advertisement