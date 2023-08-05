Mad Max: Fury Road is the best movie of the last 25 years according to Rotten Tomatoes

mad max fury road It has been voted the best film of the past 25 years in a list compiled by film ratings portal Rotten Tomatoes.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the website asked acknowledged critics to pick the five best films released in the last 25 years.

mad max fury road George Miller won runner-up parasitewinner of the Oscar for Best Picture, and Mulholland Drive by David Lynch, who finished second and third respectively. dark Knight by Christopher Nolan and illustration of a woman burning on fire Made it to the top five in 2019.

David Fincher made two appearances on the list. Social Networks or Amount, Only the first delivery of the trilogy, El Señor de los Anilos by Peter Jackson, made the list if it was on port 19.

The 25 Best Movies of the Last 25 Years According to Rotten Tomatoes

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

2. Parasite

3. MulhollandDr.

4. The Dark Knight

5. Portrait of the burning woman

6. In the Mood for Love

7. Out of enthusiasm

8. Pan’s Labyrinth

9. Matrix

10. Social Network

11. No Country for Old Men

12. There Will Be Blood

13. Exit

14. Moonlight

15. Everything everywhere at once

16. Magnolia

17. Whiplash

18. Inside Llewyn Davis

19. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

20. Zodiac

21. Inglourious Basterds

22. Tree of Life

23. Paddington 2

24. Black Panther

25. Arrival

a spin-off and prequel mad max fury roadTitled Furiosa, it is set to premiere in 2024. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, originally played by Charlize Theron. Other members of the department include Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Nathan Jones.

What is Mad Max: Fury Road about?

George Miller, the Australian director responsible for the original trilogy starring Mel Gibson, has outdone himself in all aspects with this new film. The result is probably the best action film of recent years.

The world is a desolate place where neither plants survive nor water. In a fortress in the middle of the desert, ruled by the tyrant Immortan Joe, men work to change the water. But one of his subordinates, Imperator Furiosa (who is actually the protagonist of the film), decides to escape and goes on a nearly two-hour pursuit. The winner of this race will be able to control the important things in this post-apocalyptic world: water, gasoline, and fertile women.

This brilliant technical achievement is proof that you can still make soft movies that don’t rely on special computer effects.