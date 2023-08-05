Lyrics (in Spanish) and Video
Calvin Harris Has become one of the most recognized music producers in the world. This is not the result of coincidence, as he has always shown that he has an authentic gift for music. It always succeeds in reaching the souls of millions. Create magic with every project!
Recently, through social networks, Calvin Harris announced the launch of a new song titled ‘Desire’. Lejos de quede de quede confirmed that it was a subject with one of the industry’s most respected artists worldwide. We talkin’ like no give Sam Smith.
So, without a doubt, we are facing one of the most anticipated collaborations of recent times. Haven’t Heard Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s New ‘Desire’ Yet? Don’t worry because, ahead, you will find the full lyrics to this song in both English and Spanish, but also in the official audio. We are sure it will surprise you!
“Desire” Lyrics by Calvin Harris & Sam Smith in English
I want you to hold me
do not let me go
stay alone,
take all control
Always stay with me
at least for the night
even when you leave me,
lead me to the light
you are my desire,
and only the thought of you keeps me awake
you take me higher
take me away
(Repeat)
take me away
Promise me you won’t wake me up
before you go
leave me daydreaming
just you and me
Always stay with me
at least for the night
even when you leave me,
lead me to the light
you are my desire
and only the thought of you keeps me awake
you take me higher
take me away
(Repeat)
“Desire” Lyrics by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith in Spanish
I want you to hug me
do not let me go
be the only
take all control
Always stay with me
at least for the night
even when you leave me
lead me to the light
you are my desire
And just thinking about you wakes me up
you take me higher
take me away
(Repeat)
take me away
promise me you won’t wake me up
Before you go
wake up one day
only you and you
Always stay with me
At least for the night.
even when you leave me
lead me to the light
i wish
And just thinking about you wakes me up
you take me higher
take me away
(Repeat)
The editorial also recommends: