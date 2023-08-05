Lyrics (in Spanish) and Video

Calvin Harris Has become one of the most recognized music producers in the world. This is not the result of coincidence, as he has always shown that he has an authentic gift for music. It always succeeds in reaching the souls of millions. Create magic with every project!

Recently, through social networks, Calvin Harris announced the launch of a new song titled ‘Desire’. Lejos de quede de quede confirmed that it was a subject with one of the industry’s most respected artists worldwide. We talkin’ like no give Sam Smith.

So, without a doubt, we are facing one of the most anticipated collaborations of recent times. Haven’t Heard Calvin Harris & Sam Smith’s New ‘Desire’ Yet? Don’t worry because, ahead, you will find the full lyrics to this song in both English and Spanish, but also in the official audio. We are sure it will surprise you!

“Desire” Lyrics by Calvin Harris & Sam Smith in English I want you to hold me

do not let me go

stay alone,

take all control Always stay with me

at least for the night

even when you leave me,

lead me to the light you are my desire,

and only the thought of you keeps me awake

you take me higher

take me away

(Repeat) take me away Promise me you won’t wake me up

before you go

leave me daydreaming

just you and me Always stay with me

at least for the night

even when you leave me,

lead me to the light you are my desire

and only the thought of you keeps me awake

you take me higher

take me away

(Repeat)

“Desire” Lyrics by Calvin Harris and Sam Smith in Spanish I want you to hug me

do not let me go

be the only

take all control Always stay with me

at least for the night

even when you leave me

lead me to the light you are my desire

And just thinking about you wakes me up

you take me higher

take me away

(Repeat) take me away promise me you won’t wake me up

Before you go

wake up one day

only you and you Always stay with me

At least for the night.

even when you leave me

lead me to the light i wish

And just thinking about you wakes me up

you take me higher

take me away

(Repeat)

