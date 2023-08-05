Luis Miguel starts his 2023 tour

Luis Miguel officially kicked off his highly anticipated 2023 Tour in Argentina last night (August 3rd). Fans of El Sol de México are excited to see the iconic artist return to the stage.

Luismi last performed live in 2019 as part of the México Por Siempre Tour. In April I announced that he is returning with the Luis Miguel tour in 2023. As part of an ambitious tour, he will play 66 concerts in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and the United States. launched Thursday night tour at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires.

At the first of 10 concerts in Buenos Aires, Luis Miguel performed most of his biggest hits. Among the 28 songs on the set list, he sang his classics such as “Hasta Que Me Olvides”, “Amor, Amor, Amor” and “La Incondicional”. He also performed a medley of his older pieces, including “Now you can leave”, “When the sun is hot” and “Girl in a blue bikini”. He also paid tribute to Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra by singing duets he recorded with them. And, of course, Luis Miguel also proudly represented Mexico with his mariachi rendition of “Cucurrucucú Paloma”.

A lot of videos have surfaced from Luis Miguel’s first comeback tour performance. His fans were happy to see the 53-year-old singer blow up the hall with his powerful performances. “El Sol shone last night Argentina Luis Miguel I love you,” one person tweeted in Spanish. “Too good to be true what Luis Miguel looks like,” wrote another person. “Attitude and movements like we were in the 90s. The biggest icon of Spanish music is back.”

To learn more It can’t be true what Luis Miguel looks like. Attitude and movement as if we were in the 90s. The biggest icon of Spanish music is back. pic.twitter.com/COyVYLpr6z — Enrique Acevedo. (@KikeAcevedoM) August 4, 2023

The US leg of the 2023 Luis Miguel Tour kicks off on Mexican Independence Day weekend (September 15) at the Dolby Live Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to the high demand for his concerts, many of Luis Miguel’s concerts quickly sold out.