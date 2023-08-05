Luis Miguel dedicated to Paloma Cuevas upon his return

Ciudad de México, August 4 (EL Universal).- Luis Miguel’s return to the stage in his first concert by Luis Miguel Tour 2023 was spectacular, which he offered this Juves night in Argentina, where he enjoyed it. 46 songs, which he interpreted with excellent vocal quality, amid dances, smiles and many applauses of the public, which were evidence of a special moment dedicated to his bride, the designer Paloma Cuevas.

On social networks, the name of Luis Miguel became a trend, so his conscious fans shared on the network videos of the return of the artist, which Luis is very thin

“Se ve super bien”, “More beautiful than ever” and “You freshen up”, were some of the main comments on Twitter, where the first videos of the presentation at the Movistar Arena were shared.

“Amor, amor, amor”, “Custian de Pile” and “Sera que no me amas”, were some of the themes she interpreted with her characteristic smile while walking from side to side on the stage and asking the audience to sing along. encouraged.

At the age of 53, he is one of the most famous exponents worldwide, despite the fact that for a long time he kept his personal life private and he released his last album “Mexico Por Siempre” in 2017.

Luis Miguel cheered 15,000 people during his first show, certainly most emotional was his bride, a 50-year-old Spaniard who has been in love with the “Sun of Mexico” since she was a year old, even though she’s known since Ho he was a child, it is until now that they share their life as a couple, they live together in Spain and Luismi lives happily with the girls who share a show with their friend, the bullfighter Enrique Ponce. – love each other.

It is said that the Mexican singer is so madly in love that he thinks about marriage; He then had a romantic moment with his bride when he sang the theme “Kurrukuku Paloma”, with which the concert ended, as he “revised” the song to dedicate it, repeating its name on several occasions, a cappella. Moved clearly: ” Paloma, Paloma, Paloma”.