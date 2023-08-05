Luciana Jimenez reveals the embarrassing advice she gave Kim Kardashian during pregnancy

Presenter Luciana Jimenez, 53, recalled the embarrassing situation with Kim Kardashian on her podcast “Bagasira Cheek”. The presenter on the show said that he gave advice to Kim when she was pregnant and it seems the influencer didn’t like it too much.

Luciana begins to remember that the influencer in the episode was pregnant and wearing a white dress. Luciana remembers that Kim was more massive than she appeared.

Presenter continues to tell the story john dropssaying that: “Kim’s leg was a piece of cake, and she felt sorry for her.” And since Jimenez already had kids, she wanted to be nice to Kim. But he inserted himself into the story after the fact. He looked at the leg of the influencer and said: ‘Wow, look, let me tell you…’, this was his first child too, wasn’t it?”asked Drops, who replies: “She had two children and the other two were through surrogacy”,

“She didn’t look well, and I looked at her, wanted to be kind and said: ‘Look, let me tell you, this will all pass, you’ll get better. Everything will be fine’. It’s true, I I gained weight during pregnancy as well. When I woke up I was six feet tall, thin and he looked at me with an ugly face”. Remembered Luciana.

Holiday:

This Saturday (15) Luciana Jimenez took to her official Instagram feed to share new records of her journey through the Amazon.

The presenter is visiting the place with her son, Lorenzo. On social networks, Luciana showed many fascinating moments of her experience in the Amazon.

Publication: Luciana Jimenez with her son Lorenzo in the Amazon. Playback: Instagram/@lucianajimenez

She and her son visit a family by the river and are overjoyed by their connection with nature. Luciana says in the caption of the publication that it is a privilege to experience it all up close with her son.

The two also visited a native tribe to get a closer look at the traditions of the native people. She writes in the post that it is very interesting to know that there is such a culture which is preserved. The presenter also commented on how nice it is to know in a simple way how the community lives, but there is a lot of fun in it.

Featured photo: Luciana Jimenez on vacation. playback/Instagram/@lucianajimenez