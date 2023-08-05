Los Amores de Verano also works to create songs: from Bryan Adams to Amaral – Music

summer is already here, but on the ground it has given us summer and holidays – for the luckiest ones – but This is also the time when many people have their first love., Yes, these are the summer loves that are never forgotten and that remind you to some extent forever. For this reason, for those who are most indifferent to that time – and for those who are now living it for the first time – We bring you the best of songs we talk about summer sweethearts you can relate to,

‘Blue Summer’ – Juan Magon

Juan Magan Published the song as part of his album ‘4.0’ in 2018, The theme has a very infectious beat and blends electronic music with reggaeton. Two features of the singer and producer.

lyrics of ‘Blue Summer’ Summer talks about romance, describing the passion and intensity of love during this season. The song evokes the happy and carefree atmosphere present in summer, where the sun shines and emotions run wild. The title of the song is reminiscent of the legendary Spanish television series aired in the 1980s, which chronicled the adventures of a group of youths during their summer holidays.

‘Summer Love’ – Justin Timberlake

In ‘Summer Love’ we can hear a summer romance Justin Timberlake Discover that meeting a very special girl for him during the best season of the year. The song highlights the feeling and passion that can arise in a tempestuous relationship during the summerThe singer expressed his desire to take this love beyond this moment.

‘Summer of ’69’ – Bryan Adams

With his familiar rocker style and pop influences, ‘summer of 69’ became one of the great successes of Bryan Adams’ career. In the song, he looks back at the summer of 1969, when he had a very important experience in his life as a young man. The song talks about a young man who remembers the days when he formed a music band with his friends and fell madly in love with a girl during the summer.

this number 1 It has been widely interpreted as a tribute to the youth, freedom and passion of adolescence.and has become a generational hymn that evokes a sense of longing for simpler and more exciting times, which has been with all of us at some point in our lives.

‘Summer Day’ – Amaral

this number 1 is part of that album Amaral Lazo, ‘Pajaros en la Cabeza’ in 2005, letter fromsummer days’ It tells the story of two people who share a fleeting love during a summer that eventually fizzles out. The song describes the warm atmosphere and full of life of this season, and how the protagonists surrender to the passion and excitement of the moment. Through metaphors and poetic descriptions, Amaral portrays the intensity of this summer’s affairIn which days seem eternal and problems are left behind when they cease to appear even without a farewell.

‘La Noche de San Juan’ – Sergio Dalma

about this Sergio Dalma Refers to the Night of San Juan, one of the most special nights of the year. the lyrics tell the story A love encounter on the night of San Juan, a popular festival celebrating the arrival of the summer solstice in Spain and other countries. During this magical night, traditions state that wishes come true and lovers can sell their love forever.

Subject Illuminates the romantic and mysterious atmosphere of the night, Hoguera, in reference to Olas del Mar and the close relationship between the lovers. Sergio Dalma’s soft and soulful voice brings alive the passion and sadness present in the song.