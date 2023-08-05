LoL Arena: 7 OP champions will get nerfs
LoL Arena has been around for a week now and the meta is slowly ramping up, but some of the champions and items are too strong, so Riot will release a small update in the middle of the patch to nerf their power a bit.
LoL Arena has been available for a week now. Some champions are pretty good, and those selected too powerful you will soon see the nerf hammer from the Riot Games arena balance team. Sorry Tariq, your 65% win rate is not much. too much good.
It was revealed earlier this week that Riot will be adding an interim update to some of the high-performing champions in the new Arena game mode. But who else besides Tariq will see much change?
LoL Arena: Interim Update for Champions and Systems
Quite a few champions list of nerfs for the LoL 13.14 midterm update. Of course, these won’t be the only balance changes for the game mode, Riot will also continue to monitor arena and champion strength throughout the Soul Fighter event.
Champions nerfed in the middle of the Arena update
Let’s quickly run through all the Arena champion nerfs. Of course we have Taric, but there are other champions that are just as annoying and also getting some key nerfs.
|Champions
|
LoL arena nerfs
|Cassiopeia
|
|Kai’Sa
|
|Kindred
|
|Kog’Maw
|
|Tariq
|
|twitch
|
|Wayne
|
Kai’Sa will also receive some additional nerfs that should be implemented in Patch LOL 13.15which will also affect his Arena performance.
The champion who surprised the fans is none other than Heimerdinger. He is one of the most banned champions in the game mode, his turrets make him a threat in the Arena and allow him to get free kills without lifting a finger. EZ G.G. Players expect him to get more nerfs in patch 13.15.
System nerfs in Arena Interim Update
The above mods are not the only changes in the midterm update. Riot also intends to nerf some of the items and systems that proved too strong during the first week of the new game mode.
Healing has been a problem in Arena, meaning that some healers will also be weakened simply by lowering the power of their items.
moonstone restorer
- (Bug fix) No longer has minor recursive healing.
- Chain Heal: 40% >>> 30%
- Chain Shield Amount: 45% >>> 35%
Redemption
- Heal Amount: 350-700 >>> 250-500
Perseverance (Increase)
- (Bug Fix) Now correctly increases base health regen instead of all health regen.
This will make some of the overpowered healers more manageable in the coming weeks as the Arena continues to be a big part of the League of Legends client.
As mentioned, there will be a few changes in the upcoming LoL 13.15 patch, but these are some initial tweaks in the mid-patch update. The Arena balancing team will be sure to add more adjustments in future patches.
The original article was written Sabrina An.
