Lizzo’s sexual spat with Harry Styles and BTS for which she was already ‘canceled’

As his fame rose to an impressive level thanks to his talent, image and speech body positive, lizzo She has been one of the most famous and loved singers among her fans, but she has also been one of the most criticized for some of the controversies associated with her. sexual themes.

In X, before Twitter, it’s broadcast and hashtagged #liciousoverparty That Hecyron attracts many fans, mainly Las bts armyLas Harry Styles’ Harrys and them Guide to One Direction.

And so fans can remember the occasions on which Lizzo mentioned these singers sexual form, Specifically that you would have sex with them if you had the opportunity to cooperate with them.

there in an interview american star Says: “If I could collaborate with BTS, I have to say, it’s fun. I don’t know if I can get through a studio session without having sex with all of them”.

the fanatics there tacharon of dishonor and asked what it is Canceled for sexually abusing the group, Fans also highlighted that just as it is serious to demand punishment for sexualizing women and viewing them as sexual objects, men should be protected as well.

For his part, in another charla he asked whether he would cooperate Harry Styles, Lizzo says that she would cooperate with him in the form of sex if there was penetration by him.

other former members of in the same direction addressed her, mentioned her private parts and talked louis tomlinson Like “Un Buen Culo” who goes straight to “Camerino” to have sex with him.

These comments have been taken as a huge joke by many, but internet users have highlighted that this is bad news in every sense.

lizzo Recently, his demand by three dancers has caused a trend on social networks, who accused him of forcing them to eat bananas from the intimate parts of a group of one-time sex performers. amsterdam, She was also accused of creating a hostile work environment and criticized for her body and weight.

get to know him after you say demandOn social networks, Internet users recalled the time when the singer said on a radio program that she likes to visit places where live sex shows are presented, such as those performed on popular programs. banana numberA bar where customers eat bananas from employees’ vaginas.

She said in the interview: “That’s what I want to do, I need potassium if you know what I mean. Mi Pus-Tasium”.

banana number This is mentioned in the demands and allegations. The joint demand stated: “Lizzo began inviting cast members to touch nude performers, hold comforters that came out of the cast’s vaginas, and eat flatbreads that came out of the cast’s vaginas”.

His former dancers also said that the interpreter about damn time They are shamed and criticized for gaining weight while working with her and are constantly embarrassed about their body type, as Lizzo has one of the strongest voices in the world. Positive momentum of the body.