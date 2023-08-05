Lizzo’s former dancers accuse her of sexual harassment and scandal

Los Angeles Superior Court has found a lawsuit against singer and rapper Lizzo for sexual harassment and hostile work environment.

The allegations come from three former singers who claimed Lizzo coerced one of them into maintaining an inappropriate conversation with a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam.

In a lawsuit filed on August 1, a dancer alleges she was embarrassed about her weight and resigned from her job because of it.

The claim also includes Sherrill Quigley, the director of Lizzo’s dance team, who has been accused of religious persecution and inappropriate sexual behavior. It is unclear whether the singer was aware of these allegations.

The plaintiffs also allege Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., Lizzo’s producer, and alleged religious and racial harassment, illegal detention and interference with potential economic benefits, among other allegations.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Vivian Jefferson, is known for advocating for body positivity and celebrating her figure.

As attorney Ron Zambrano reports, Lizzo’s public image directly conflicts with these allegations.

Zambrano said, “The way Lizzo and her management team treated her artists goes against everything she publicly represents, while in private she is angry with her dancers and Humiliates them in a way that is illegal on the ground, but completely demoralizing.”

The demand describes an incident in which Lizzo allegedly body-shamed dancer Ariana Davis for her weight behind a performance at the South By Southwest music festival.

Neither Lizzo, Quigley, nor a representative for the production company have commented.

The experiences of other former dancers, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez, who collaborated with Lizzo after appearing on her 2021 Amazon reality show, were also detailed. beware of big girls,

He alleged sexual assault during a visit to the Bananabar striptease club in Amsterdam, where Lizzo had pressured his delivery partners to perform indecent acts with nude performers.

It states that Davis felt obliged to play a performer due to Lizzo’s insistence that she was uncomfortable.

She denounced racial and religious harassment for alleged racist and fat-phobic comments made by employees of the company de Gira Hacia Las Dancers, who are women of color and overweight.

Quigley has been implicated in seeking religious endorsements for allegedly imposing his Christian beliefs on others.

The demand revealed the dismissal of two dancers: Williams was fired in April for lack of information about her alleged consumption of alcohol before a performance.

Davis was fired in May for allegedly saving a meeting because her health condition sometimes causes her to disorient in stressful situations.

Apparently, at a later meeting, Lizzo argued with the dancer over the record, which caused Davis to admit it and get him fired on the spot. During this meeting, Rodríguez also resigned, alleging that he was not respected.

The demand includes a claim of unlawful custody against Lizzo’s producer, alleging that Davis was forced to stay in the room after the meeting in order to register her phone number.

The former dancers claim compensation for emotional distress, unpaid wages, lost profits and attorney’s fees, without specifying amounts in dollars.

