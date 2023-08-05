Lizzo’s fanatics attack the singer on social networks – Telemundo 52

Over the past week, Lizzo fans have been forced to reconcile their love for the “Truth Hurts” singer with the backlash from three of her former dancers, who accused the singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Melissa Vivian Jefferson, created her brand to embrace body positivity and celebrate her physique. On social networks, many of her followers expressed their dismay at the allegations detailed in a demand that Lizzo shamed dancers for their weight and pressured them to perform as a nude performer at an Amsterdam club.

“Everything that has been done by black women, by people with curves in general, by the gay community, by empowering all of these communities, seems like a waste. These communities really need to be animated,” says Tasha Shanade, a 26-year-old dancer and follower of Lizzo. He insisted, “All the good things that have happened will always take away from this.”

Lizzo’s spokeswoman declined to comment on her archrival’s response to the demand. The spokesperson cited Lizzo’s statement to NBC News, which she published on her social network, The Jews.

