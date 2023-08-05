Lizzo is “saddened” by the demand her former dancers presented at her counter

(CNN) — Lizzo Hablow juggles a demand at the counter presented by three of her former dancers.

The indictment, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this month and obtained by CNN through an attorney for the plaintiffs, alleges the three women faced a hostile work environment and worked for the Grammy-winning singer. Did.

This demand is also named after Lizzo’s producer, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. has been named after. (BGBT), and a man described as the “captain of the dance ensemble” as defendants.

Shortly thereafter, Lizzo publicly responded to the complaint for the first time in a statement on her verified social network.

“These past few days have been extremely difficult and extremely frustrating,” his statement said. “My work ethics, morals and honor have been questioned. In general, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but they are as unbelievable as they are suave and so reprehensible that they cannot be addressed.

In statements described in the lawsuit, one of the three detractors said the singer encouraged him to “play nude performers in shifts” while she was at a club in Amsterdam’s Red Quarter during the Fever tour.

Another plaintiff claims he felt pressured to “explain his increasing weight and reveal intimate personal details about his life in order to keep his job” after the singer questioned his commitment to the dance team. .

In his response, Lizzo wrote, “These sensationalist stories come from instances that have already publicly acknowledged that their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“As an artist, I have always been passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances very seriously because at the end of the day I just want to put forth the best art that represents me and my followers. With passion comes effort, work and high standards, he wrote.

“Sometimes I’ve had to make difficult decisions, but it’s not my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable, not considered an important part of the team”, he wrote, and added that he “looks forward to meeting you here.” Haven’t come for it.” As a victim, but I also know that I am not the villa that media people have presented me in the past.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. That’s what it feels like when they bash you for your body all day, and I would never criticize or fire an employee because of their weight”, added Lizzo.

“I am in pain, but I don’t want the good work I do in the world to be overshadowed by this. I would like to thank all those who supported me by coming forward to lift me up during this difficult time,” he said.

Three former dancers, Crystal Williams, Ariana Davis and Noel Rodriguez, appeared on “CNN This Morning” with their attorneys this July and responded to Lizzo’s statement.

Williams says, “I want to say that reading[Lizzo’s statement]has increased my frustration with the situation, simply because men are men, what we feel and what we see happen. ” Sensational in respect. So I can only hope that people focus more on facts than the verdict of public opinion.

Davis agreed.

“Personally, it was very frustrating to see Lizzo’s reaction because she was there,” Davis says. “To see her being there and her best blowout, writing on a paper that discredits everything we’ve been saying is incredibly disappointing”.

