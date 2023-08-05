Lizzo expressed interest in sex shows with plantains years before the allegations

from a few years agoLizzo showed great interest in the famous Amsterdam Plain sex show, WHO Its three former dancers assure that they will force it to perform during a concert tour in that city and why The singer was prosecuted.

You may be interested: Lizzo’s former dancers allege workplace sexual harassment and hostility







It was in 2019 when Lizzo talked about her desire to participate in an event during an interview on a radio station in Amsterdam. Live sex shows in the red district of this city.

In interview with DJ Frank van der Lande for 3FMLizzo also asked the presenter of the program about a very strange item that involved bananas.where are they Customers eat fruit straight from sex performers’ vaginas.









The singer says between laughs, “That’s what I want to do, I need my potassium, if you know what I mean. Mi pus-tasium”.

This is when the presenter states that the place where these shows take place “Bananabar”, a name mentioned several times in claims filed by its former dancers and where he assured that he was sexually abused by the interpreter in order to compel him to do so.

In the document, the dancers said that, during a tour stop in Amsterdam in February 2023, Lizzo brought them to Bananabar and forced them to interact with sex artists.

You can also read: Beyoncé canceled Lizzo after sexual assault allegations against former dancers

“Lizzo began inviting members of the department to touch the naked performers, eat comforters that came out of the performers’ vaginas, and plantain trees that came out of the performers’ vaginas”, the demand indicated.

It’s still unclear if Haim’s incident was a first for Lizzo at Banananumbers, but it turns out the singer has had the show in mind since 2019.

See breaking news here

*B r c