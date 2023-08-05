Lizzo defends herself against allegations of sexual and labor harassment

Lizzo responds to allegations of sexual and labor harassment against her – Credits: @gentilezaWarnerMusic

This week, singer lizzo This notice was not meant to release a new hit, announce a show, or win an award. quite the contrary. Three of his dancers sued Justice, accusing him of questioning her about her weight and pressuring her to participate in disturbing sex shows. Prior to the same announcement, the “Good as Hell” musician decided to take to his social networks to make scathing comments and defend himself against the allegations.

The pop star wrote on her Instagram account this July, “I’m not here for you to see me as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed these past few days.” Have done.” , Lizzo, a faithful defender of body positivity, clarified: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world.”

After describing her final days as “extremely difficult and extremely frustrating”, the singer asserted that the allegations led to her work ethic, her ethics and her character being questioned and criticized. “These sensationalized stories come from former employees whose behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. Sometimes I have to make tough decisions, but it was never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or undervalued as an important part of the team”, he said.

,I am very open about my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use this openness to see me as something I am not. Added Molesta, who has always promoted self-love, body positivity, and inclusivity through her music.

The nightmare began for this pop artist when Marts Two of her former dancers, Ariana Davis and Crystal Williams, reported their departure and a third, named Noel Rodriguez, decided to resign due to a hostile work environment and sexual harassment that, according to her account, led to the singer’s death. Happened with, it matches lizzo He subjected them to sexually degrading situations and forced them to participate in shows where they had to interact with nude performers.

These incidents took place during her visit to Amsterdam in February this year, where she performed a series of recitals. According to whistleblowers, on one of her last nights out on the town, the singer invited her entire entourage to go out and head to the “Red Zone”, known for its stores, clubs and nude bars. “I need to get control quickly.” Lizzo began inviting staff members to touch naked performers, hold sex toys launched from the performers’ private areas, and eat bananas that came out of naked people’s private parts”, the demand reports.

In this context, the singer “pressured” and “begged” Davis to play the sinuses of one of the performers dancing naked. A month later, Lizzo returned to watch another nude show to “dooy” them. “The option not to participate will no longer lapse,” documents submitted to the justice confirmed.

Las Tres coincided during the time he shared with the artist they felt fear and dread, For example, Davis remembers when in the middle of an “unbearable” audition he couldn’t go to the bathroom and “passed himself out”. Later, the dancer is fired “in the act” when Lizzo realizes she recorded it. In a show of solidarity with his partner, Rodríguez resigned a few days later, citing the “lack of respect” shown by the singer towards him “all the time”. In the claim, she assured that “she feared that Lizzo had intentions of attacking her and that Hubera made herself one of the other dancers who intervened in Hubera”.

The accusations of these performers also extend to choreographer Tanisha Scott and dance manager Shirlyn Quigley, who were accused of “premarital sex acts while proselytizing with other performers and sharing indecent sexual fantasies, simulating oral sex, and discussing virginity in public.” of ridiculing those who have sex”. of one of the plaintiffs”. In turn, Lizzo and Scott were accused of implying that Davis was not committed to her job simply because she had gained weight.

“The naturalness of the treatment that Lizzo and her team give to their artists seems to go against everything that the singer represents publicly. In private, he berates and belittles his dancers in ways that are completely demoralizing”, said Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, causing his clients “severe emotional distress, anxiety , pain, physical injuries and diseases”. ,

Hours after the allegations aired, the artist’s former creative director, Quinn Whitney Wilson, and dancer Courtney Hollinquest claimed on their social networks that they had experienced similar treatment. “I am not part of this demand, but it was largely my experience during my time there,” Hallinquest wrote in an Instagram story. and added: “A big salute to the dancers, who dared to bring this to light”.

On his part, Wilson shared a screenshot of the Hallinquest statement and said it mirrors everything the singer said. “I lived in this world for three years. I greatly appreciate the courage of the dancers to bring this to light, and I regret the moments I experienced.

After years as an independent artist, Lizzo entered the commercial music scene in 2019 with her hit “Truth Hurts”. Immediately, and thanks to his talent and his fight for equality, a niche was created in the middle; Won four Grammy Awards and collaborated with artists such as Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Missy Elliott and Beyoncé.

Through her songs and speeches, Lizzo has always been known for preaching self-love, body positivity, and inclusivity. For years, the singer said it was difficult to find tall dancers for her shows, which is why she launched Beware of older girls; a program that invited the dancers to join their world tour. He didn’t find what he was looking for, but instead became an exemplar who won three Emmy Awards.

Is that why these denunciations came as a complete surprise to both her followers and those who considered Lizzo a great reference of the times to break down structures and fight for equality.