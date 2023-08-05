Lizzo breaks silence on sexual abuse allegations: ‘I am not a villain’

Lizzo speaks out against allegations of sexual abuse Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Melissa Vivian JeffersonKnown as Lizzo, she herself became embroiled in controversy after three former dancers sued Suyas accusing them of labor and sexual abuse.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez were the dancers who presented this demand, arguing that it was “forced to endure sexually abusive treatment” Y “Pressured to participate in disturbing sexual farceBetween 2021 and 2023.

Yes, the legal process has just begun, network users have already taken letters on this topic and began to slander against the singer, in addition to accusing the dancers of stopping following him in their official accounts. Amidst all this controversy, lizzo has finally spokenAnd as expected, Davis, Williams and Rodríguez spoke on the words.

Lizzo shared a statement in which she assured she is “not Villana” Photo: Twitter/Lizzo

Lizzo released a statement regarding these facts via her Instagram. The singer began to assure that now the last days have come “Difficult and Disappointing”Furthermore, he quashed the verdict due to the fact that the allegations are “unbelievable” and “scandalous”.

Inside the message, Lizzo noted that the dancers involved were accused of “bad work” and “poco professionalism”, which she herself confessed to in her statements where she argued labor abuse. In this context, the singer reiterated that she took her music “very thoughtfully”, which is why she demanded a high standard of quality from all her collaborators.

“As an artist, I have always been passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I just want to get the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make tough decisions, but it’s not my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable Who is not valued as an important part of the team”.

On allegations of abuse at work, Lizzo said, “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make tough decisions, but it’s not my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable.”

Furthermore, Lizzo assures that it was not villana de la historiaContrary to what has been shared on the network, she is very committed to making sure the women on her team feel respected, plus she would never make fun of other people’s bodies, knowing that she herself There has been a victim. Its. The dancers argued in their allegations that African-American women were treated differently and at times insulted for their weight.

“I have not come here to be seen as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed in the last few days. I am very open about my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me see myself as something I am not. Nothing gets me down more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world, I know what it feels like to be ashamed of my body on a daily basis I will never criticize or fire an employee because of their weight,

Lizzo reiterates she will never shame anyone for her weight Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Lizzo ended her statement by thanking those who supported her as the controversy unfolded.

If so, Lizzo talks about allegations of labor abuse and discrimination because of her dancers’ weight, I didn’t consider the most controversial aspect: sexual abuse. Earlier, Ariana Davis confessed that during a night at a club in Amsterdam, Lizzo forced him to play another artist’s boobsBut in a new conversation with TMZ, it turns out that the cases have reached even more controversial points.

Ariana and Crystal announce they were forced to do it several times “Cabaret Show” Totally Nude, these shows have progressed to the point eat bananas from belly of dancers, According to former collaborators, Lizzo never forced them to do anything, but had the “secret knowledge” of being fired if they did not meet the singer’s wishes. In short, he shared that the dancers who pleased Lizzo the most from these shows were, They were rewarded with travel to heavenly destinations in private jets.

The dancers, along with their lawyer, claim they were forced to perform the cabaret show completely naked Photo: TMZ

