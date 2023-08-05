Lizzo accused of harassment hires lawyer to defend Johnny Depp

Singer hired Marty Singer, an attorney specializing in celebrity disputes.

Three ex-dancers, singer accused of sexual harassment, body-shaming and creating a hostile work environment lizzo appointed lawyer marty singerAccording to NBC News, he specialized in defending controversies involving celebrities.

Known to represent names like Marty Johnny Depp, Chris Brown, bill cosby, Kevin Costner and family kardashian in the courts.

The singer, who has already begun defending the singer, recently commented on a video in which one of the dancers calls Lizzo a “queen” after the events. “It doesn’t sound like words from someone who has been harassed or discriminated against (…) They say a picture is worth a thousand words and here’s a video that shows that in the process.” There is no valid claim. We are confident that Lizzo will be fully exonerated in this matter.” the lawyer told TMZ.











understand the controversy

lizzo is on trial ariana davis, crystal williams it is Noel Rodriguez, her former dancer. According to NBC News, the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Vivian Jefferson, is not the only named person in the matter. leader of your dance team, Sharleen QuigleyBut there is also an allegation of rape by women.

All damages claims include: hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination and failure to prevent or remedy harassment.

Lizzo has been specifically accused of disability discrimination, hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and failure to prevent these issues. His company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., was also named as a defendant.











