Lisa Marie Presley’s home where she lived until her death on sale for $4.6 million

singer Lisa Marie Presleydaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died of heart attack A few days after his last appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, at his home on Jan. 12, where he attended to show his support for Austin Butler, who played the iconic rock star, his priest on the ‘Elvis’ belt.

This has come to the fore recently after a new autopsy and toxicological report. official cause of death Which appears to be related to various campaigns carried out in the past for the same purpose. reduce weight,

Lisa Marie’s death caused a family dispute between his daughter, Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley when the latter filed a claim Nita questions the validity of Lisa Marie’s will, until the two eventually reconcile. agree on legacy and insisted publicly that it was by mutual consent.

exactly seven months after his death, there home of calabash (California) Where did Lisa Marie live? 2020 till you die It’s on sale y is said to be worth $4.6 million. other reported tmzThe daughter of the King of the Rock had planned to buy the property before his death.

2,300 square meter house has been renewed According to information published by his friend and real estate agent Rob Friedman, it has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cinema, a wine cellar, a swimming pool, an indoor gym and a terrace with incredible views. redfin,