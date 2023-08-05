‘Life Without Filters’, ‘White City Silence’ and ‘Water for Elephants’ in Saturday’s ‘Prime Time’

telecinco Issue, from 22:00, ‘life without filters, In this new delivery, the plateau of ‘La Vida Sinfilteras’ opens up to the unknown. Is there life after death? Cristina Tarega is faced with a schedule full of extraordinary situations and expedient exes that will have more than one person feeling the need to leave the escapades. UFOs, extraterrestrial beings, sightings, appearances, signs out there and more, unexplained connections…

Javier Rey and Belen Rueda, protagonists in Antena 3

antenna 3 Bet, from 22:10 hours, for the movie ‘white city silence, In the crypt of the old cathedral, the naked bodies of a twenty-year-old boy and girl are found. Unai (Javier Rey) will be the Inspector specializing in criminal profiles who will be in charge of the investigation together with Deputy Commissioner Alba (Belén Rueda). The objective will be to hunt down the Assassins in a series that uses the city as a special setting for its brutal Assassins who have been terrorizing the population for two decades. An unstoppable series of crimes and a police investigation tainted by social networks will push Unai to extremes, confronting a chameleon and heartless assassin who may be closer than he believes.

Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon make love in LA

la 1 The film is emitted from 22:05water for Elephants, A veterinary student named Jacob Jankowski (ROBERT PATTINSON, ‘Twilight’) leaves the studio following the death of his parents in a fatal coach accident and embarks on an unusual adventure to survive the Great Depression. He joins the Benzini brothers, who own a circus, and there he meets Marlena Rosenbluth (Reese Witherspoon, Oscar winner for ‘En La Cuerda Florja’).

Four Also bet on the cinema and program from 22:00, ‘ice muneco, While investigating the disappearance of a victim during the first snowstorm of winter, detectives from a special brigade begin to suspect that one of the killers in the chain has been reactivated. With the help of a brilliant agent, the detective assembles puzzle pieces from old unsolved cases to try to stop the Assassins before they strike again.

for your part, la friday Release your disclosure location’Lasexta Explica!‘ from 21:45. Verónica Sanz heads the program and meets Miguel Ángel Revilla, Secretary General of the Cantabrian Regionalist Party, who analyzes the current political situation. Subsequently, the spot addresses the appointment of the next President of the Government to an uncertain position following the results of the last general election. Similarly, the rise in prices is analyzed, what is the most expensive summer, and what is the situation with mortgages, tenants and inflation.