Leonardo DiCaprio Speaks About Yasuni Consulting
Ale American actor Leonardo DiCaprio I Express My Support for Ecuadorians to Vote to Stop Mining Petroleum Dale Block 43-ITTOne of the most important deposits located in Ecuador Yasuni National Parkin the Ecuadorian Amazon.
DiCaprio, who is also known for his environmental activism, said on his social networks that he there will be a referendum in ecuador The next, on 20 August, is accompanied by extraordinary general elections, the first of their kind in the world.
“Ecuador can become example of democratization of environmental policies that give voters the opportunity to vote not only for the forest, but also for Indigenous rights, our climate and the good of our planetDiCaprio highlighted.
For DiCaprio, “El Pueblo de Ecuador has a historic occasion to protect a significant portion of forest of yasuni“, a protected natural area of one million hectares that is home to more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, 204 of mammals, 610 of birds, 121 of reptiles, 150 of amphibians and more than 250 species of fish.
El Yasouni is a global center of biodiversity
American actor told that Yasuni is a Global Epicenter of Biodiversity and also home to some of the last natives voluntary separationSuch as Los Tagayeri, Taromenen and Dugacarey.
“However, this place is irreplaceable, its people and the lives it protects are under threat by the oil industry”, the actor said on the plane. state company petroecuador to increase the production of Block 43-ITT Its in Campo de Ishpingo, closest to the Special Absolut Zone for indigenous peoples in voluntary isolation.
The consultation will be done only on Block 43-ITT, the most recent entry into operation in 2016 at Yasuni, from where crude oil has been extracted since the 80s. Block 16, 31 and 67.
Dell Block 43-ITToperated by the company state-owned PetroecuadorAbout 55,000 barrels of oil are extracted daily, which is equivalent to 11% of the national production, which is about 480,000 barrels per day.
According to the company, the state will lose $1,200 million (1,095 million euros) per year and $13,800 million over 20 years in case of stopping the extraction of crude oil, the figures were not shared EnvironmentalistJoe Pienson that would be too modest.
There oil production and export It is one of the main pillars of the Ecuadorian economy, which in 2022 will generate about $10,000 million in income for the state, equivalent to about 8.5% of the national gross domestic product (GDP).
