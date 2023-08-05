Leonardo DiCaprio Speaks About Yasuni Consulting

Ale American actor Leonardo DiCaprio I Express My Support for Ecuadorians to Vote to Stop Mining Petroleum Dale Block 43-ITTOne of the most important deposits located in Ecuador Yasuni National Parkin the Ecuadorian Amazon.

DiCaprio, who is also known for his environmental activism, said on his social networks that he there will be a referendum in ecuador The next, on 20 August, is accompanied by extraordinary general elections, the first of their kind in the world.

“Ecuador can become example of democratization of environmental policies that give voters the opportunity to vote not only for the forest, but also for Indigenous rights, our climate and the good of our planetDiCaprio highlighted.

For DiCaprio, “El Pueblo de Ecuador has a historic occasion to protect a significant portion of forest of yasuni“, a protected natural area of ​​one million hectares that is home to more than 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, 204 of mammals, 610 of birds, 121 of reptiles, 150 of amphibians and more than 250 species of fish.

