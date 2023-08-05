Leonardo DiCaprio hails the referendum that will celebrate Ecuador on oil as “historic”

Leonardo DiCaprio (Reuters/Eric Gaillard)

american actor Leonardo Dicaprio I expressed this enthusiasm in support of voting for Ecuadorians Stop oil extraction from Block 43-ITTOne of the most important deposits in Ecuador is located in the Yasuní National Park in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

DiCaprio, who is also known for his activism in favor of the environment, noted on his social networks that the next referendum will be held in Ecuador. 20 augustCoincidentally with exceptional general selections, it is the first of its kind in the world.

“Ecuador can become an example of the democratization of environmental policies, giving voters the opportunity to vote not only for the forest, but also for indigenous rights, our climate and the well-being of our planet.””, DiCaprio highlighted.

For DiCaprio, “the people of Ecuador have a historic opportunity to protect an important part of the Yasuní forest”, a protected natural area of ​​one million hectares that is home to more 2,000 species of trees and shrubs, There are 204 of mammals, 610 of birds, 121 of reptiles, 150 of amphibians and over 250 of fish.

American explained that Yasuni is a Global Epicenter of Biodiversity and also home to some of the last indigenous peoples to live in voluntary isolation, such as the Tagayeri, Taroomenen and Dugakeri.

,Yet this irreplaceable place, Its people and its protected lives are in danger by the oil industry”, the actor alluded to state-owned company Petroecuador’s plan to increase production of Block 43-ITT in its Ishpingo field, which is the largest of the Special Intangibility Zone. Is close.Indigenous people in voluntary isolation.

The consultation will be done only on Block 43-ITT, the most recent entry into operation in 2016 at Yasuni, from where crude oil has been extracted since the 80s. Block 16, 31 and 67.

Block 43-ITT, operated by the state company Petroecuador, produces about 55,000 barrels of oil per day, equivalent to 11% of national production, which is about 480,000 barrels per day.

According to the company, in case of stopping the extraction of crude oil, what will be the loss to the state 1,200 million dollars 13,800 million dollars in one year and 20 years, these figures are not shared by environmentalists, which I think will be very few.

The production and export of oil is one of the main pillars of the Ecuadorian economy, bringing to the state an income of about $10,000 million in 2022, equivalent to about 8.5% of the national gross domestic product (GDP).

