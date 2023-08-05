Leonardo DiCaprio: “Ecuador can become an example in the democratization of climate policy”

Leonardo DiCaprio has decided to support popular advice in favor of letting Yasuní’s oil underground in Ecuador. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

On August 20, Ecuadorians will elect new national authorities who will vote in a popular consultation to decide whether the Ecuadorian government can continue to exploit hydrocarbons. Yasuni, in Amazon. actor and activist Leonardo Dicaprio joined the campaign Si Al Yasuniwhich seeks to preserve one of the most biodiverse places in the world and hints that the country “could be transformed into a Example in the democratization of climate policy, In addition, he called the popular consultation “historic occasionTo conserve the forest and respect the rights of the communities living there.

With more than 1 million hectares, Yasuní is one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. In 1989 it was declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO as it houses more than 300 species of amphibians and reptiles, about 400 species of mammals and 600 species of birds, which are found on its surface. According to information from the Ministry of the Environment, Yasuní is the largest protected area in mainland Ecuador. It is located in the middle of the humid tropical Amazonian forest, 250 kilometers from the country’s capital Quito. Parque Nacional Yasuni is home to indigenous communities of the Waorani and Kichwa nationalities. moving them apart from its hidden forests Tageris and Tauromenesof indigenous peoples who live in voluntary isolation.

For DiCaprio, the consultation on El Yasuní is the first of its kind globally and provides “an opportunity to vote not only for the forest, but also for the rights of indigenous peoples, our climate and our well-being.” Planet”, according to a post that made it juoves on your Instagram account. The actor and activist maintained that Yasuni is irreplaceable, but “The people and wildlife living in it are at risk from the fossil fuel industry,

With the publication of DiCaprio came new images. They provide popular advice and information about signs that Ecuadorians have the opportunity to protect.”most biodiverse place on the planet, In the data presented it is mentioned that “one hectare of Yasuní has ​​more trees and plants than any other place on earth”. It is also discussed that “oil exploration during five decades has led to large scale crude oil spillage, polluting water and reducing indigenous land”.

pedro bermeoA representative of the Yasunidos group that promoted the consultation told FM Mundo de Ecuador that “we are in a climate emergency”, to counter this, Bermeo cited the recommendations of the International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: it Leave Crudo Bajo Tierra.

although Ecuador is not one of the biggest greenhouse gas emittersthat contributes to global warming, You are responsible for “the most biodiverse place on the planet”. assured Bermeo. For the representative, the discussion is wider than the economic topic.

Opponents of the consultation assure that the country will lose millions of dollars annually. according to state estimates petroecuadorsubmitted before the Constitutional Court, “the final approval of the consultation by the Ciudadânia shall mean Suspension of exploration for approximately 55,000 barrels of oil per day, According to the Central Bank of Ecuador, the country produces approximately 487,671 barrels per day. I want to say that if he wins in the consultation, Ecuador will lose 11% of total production per day,

for your part, Roberto EspiazuThe vice president of Ecuador’s Energy Chamber said on local radio that “from tough environmentalism, an apocalyptic scenario is being presented”.

