Leishmaniasis, an endemic disease that most affects domestic animals in Zamora.

leishmaniasis This is an endemic disease in ZamoraSo veterinarians Owners are advised to exercise caution. pets -above all dogsalthough it has already been shown that it can also affect cats and others mammals– so as not to get infected.

This disease produced parasite which is transmitted through mosquito bitean insect found primarily in damp places” such as rivers, flooded reservoirs or reservoirs operating at average temperatures starting at 16 or 18 degrees. For this reason, in late February or early March, it is advisable to take care of the animals, ”says the veterinarian. Monica Romero.

Danger time leishmaniasis it has lengthened with climate change, causing spring to arrive and keep these temperatures longer. “IN Spain there is a very high incidence rate, but within the country there are areas with a higher incidence, such as Zamora and inside it is a zone sayago” indicates.

From animals to people

It is a zoonosis, meaning it is transmitted from animals to humans. This infection occurs when mosquito itches mammal disease carrier. When it absorbs blood, it in turn absorbs parasitewhich remains in the mosquito’s mouth, and when bitten by another healthy mammal, injects the parasite directly into the bloodstream,” says a veterinarian who wants to be clear that “There is no transmission without a bite”so that healthy and sick animals can coexist, as well as with people, No danger “As long as there are no mosquitoes.”

There are two modes of manifestation, so leather – influences externally – or visceralin which the functions of the kidneys and liver are impaired. In both cases, it is easy to diagnose using Quick test.

Prevention with a pipette and a vaccine

“The main thing is prevention,” the veterinarian emphasizes. Monica Romeroso repellents are one of the best formulas, so pets get rid of this disease. “Since we want the mosquito not to approach our animal and bite it, this can be achieved by setting pipettes or parasitic collars“, he suggests, emphasizing the need to ensure that these measures cover leishmaniasis. However, if these first steps are not enough, the expert advises to supplement vaccine “which provides 70% protection. If you add repellent, protection becomes quite complete,” he says.

This vaccine is an annual dose – recommended in places such as Zamorawhere the disease is endemic. But since nothing is infallible and a pet attacked by a parasite, there is still hope. “Many years ago, only the possibility euthanasiabut veterinary medicine has developed a lot and there are treatments that allow the animal to have a quality of life and even resolution disease“, compares Romero, who elaborates that the cutaneous form has a better prognosis “because the organs are not affected”, but suggests that all owners look for these alternatives. “With monitoring and control, the animal will live a long time,” he predicts.