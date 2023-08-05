Learn how to rock Hailey Bieber’s mono for a sophisticated look



The summer heat means we’ve got combs in the form of recogidos to keep our hair cool. now you know what it’s like Hailey Bieber’s mono which creates a sensation.

With the shortest hair, it is sometimes complicated that such hairstyles can be seen because they are more difficult to collect.

Hailey Bieber at a glance

The model now wears a bob model, cut something else, and for this reason, we think it is unlikely that you can do such monos or collections. But it is possible, so if you have hair with this cut, you will always know how to make mono more easily.

We make a short mono, which has a ridge on the side and allows you to go everywhere elegantly, but without any heat. One obvious advantage of carrying these collected things is that it looks phenomenal and hence we stay fresh everywhere especially when we are at beach and humid place.

base of this mono

You’ll have to pay for more than a year for a refresh

Hey, prepare to give the part of the fur bien arriba a thread of sorts, even less because it’s short hair.

wet effect

Wet hair is in trend and to create this mono it is necessary to create this wet effect on the hair. For this you need a fixer.

ray on the edge

You can leave it in the middle or on one of the sides.

finely tuned

It is important to try not to lose anyone’s hair in this matter, because this year there is a lot more tight hairstyle than the light that has come from behind.

volume up

According to Cabello Experience, “In the summer, hair can sometimes seem like it takes on a life of its own and is very difficult to control, especially with very thick hair. By the way, there is an absolute trend of the season with high recogido and quantity. To create them, all you have to do is part the hair on top, creating an informal mono a piña type. Plus, if you leave a few strand strands behind, you’ll be able to frame the face and make it look real. The result is very lighthearted, fresh and fun”, proposes Conchi Arias, founder of Campos Curlyhair (Granada).

The main thing is that you can comb in a professional way, but as you can see, there is nothing complicated in this, you are like at homeYou should keep these steps in mind and follow them to make the month even more wonderful.













