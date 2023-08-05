Lawyer for Lizzo’s former dancers reacts to singer’s statement: “We’re going to sue her”

The attorney said he and his client look forward to facing Lizzo in court

lizzo used the social network last Thursday morning (3) for the first time to speak out about allegations of sexual harassment, body-shaming and the creation of a hostile work environment by her former dancers. ariana davis, crystal williams it is Noel Rodriguez,

According to the 35-year-old star, the allegations are false, unbelievable, sensational and defamatory. “I am not here to be seen as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me in recent times.” In part of the statement the artist wrote.

Following the statement, the former dancer's lawyer decided to speak up and said that they look forward to facing the singer in court. Information is from Yahoo! news.











“Given that Lizzo is denying that any such thing happened, let’s prosecute her.”They said Nema RahmaniPresident of West Coast Employment Lawyers.

More witnesses are coming forward every day that corroborate Plaintiffs’ allegations, so we look forward to facing Lizzo and her team in court.”

understand the controversy

Lizzo is being sued by her former dancers Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez. According to NBC News, the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Vivian Jefferson, is not the only named person in the matter. leader of your dance team, Sharleen QuigleyBut there is also an allegation of rape by women.

All damages claims include: hostile work environment, sexual harassment, religious harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination and failure to prevent or remedy harassment.











Lizzo has been specifically accused of disability discrimination, hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and failure to prevent these issues. His company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., was also named as a defendant.