Lauren Sanchez celebrates her engagement to Jeff Bezos

It is a good substitute for Amazon, jeff bezoswho is one of the down to earth men of the world, but also lucky in love, and close to getting married Lauren Sanchez,

However, in May last year it was confirmed that Jeff had already given her the engagement ring, now the businesswoman is still enjoying Cupid’s hand and has invited her to an engagement party, the details of which we bring to you here. are telling.

It was Lauren Sanchez herself, who is proud of her Latin origins, was in charge of showing photos of her engagement party with Bezos, whom she defines as ‘the man of her children’, the way she recently He had written his congratulations on the other. Best wishes from the American nobility.

Lauren posted an album of select photos from the celebration on her Instagram profile, saying, “I came twice over after the most magical night,” implying that it probably celebrated so intensely I may have had a hangover.

Sanchez says she’s always grateful for life’s gifts, and she showed a photo showing her sexy image as she turned 50, wearing a set. Above And the blingy mini skirts that one would expect from an exclusive fashion house.

The commitment celebration was in Italy, the country where the previous year kourtney kardashian get married with travis barker, The celebration, sponsored by the Dueno di Amazon, took place on the high seas, near the coast of Amalfitana, on a luxurious yacht.

As Six Page reports, the event was attended by a “small group of people.” Among those invited to the commitment party, Jeff highlighted the bride, his friend Bill GatesThough there’s a new chance at love Paula Hurd, your current partner. infiniteism, i was there Wendy Murdochformer media baron robert murdoch,

Meanwhile, Lauren Sanchez also counts herself among an exclusive group of friends who differ from most kris jenner, matriarch of one of the most famous clans in the world, El Kardashian-Jenner. few days back, reporters Lauren and Jeff were caught making an uninhibited display of affection for each other.

Without a doubt, the couple is in line for one of the most luxurious weddings of the next few months, even though it is unknown whether it will be ‘si, escepto’ in 2023 or until next year.

